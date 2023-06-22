Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Shelly Renee Hall, 43, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn Alongene Macon, 55, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Corey D. Partlow, 44, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Legrgrane Ametrious Powell, 43, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Brooke S. Roll, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael J. Starling, 41, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Simbrah Drive, Herdtown, man said two dogs ran up to him while on his morning jog. The black dogs tried to bite his feet and chased him. One dog bit the back of his right upper thigh. It broke the skin, but he refused medical attention. He said the dogs did not have collars, and he did not know the owners.
A County Road 771, Shannon, man said an injured black dog showed up on his property. He attempted to find the dog’s owner via social media with no luck. A justice court judge signed a pickup order for the injured animal.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, man said there was a black Nissan Frontier parked on his land around 11 a.m. A man got out, walked to the house and knocked on the door. The man said his son was home alone and asked for a deputy to check it out. The unknown suspect left on foot.
A Suzanne Lane, Saltillo, woman, 68, got a message on Facebook form someone who she thought was a friend of her daughter saying she could be a potential winner of money. The suspect told her to post a picture of her driver’s license to enter the contest. She posted the picture and, after some time, realized it was a scam. She needed a police report to have her license number changed.
A Saltillo man said neighbors saw a silver Nissan car on his County Road 831 property and he wanted deputies to check it out. The keys were in the car. The windows were down, and it would not crank. The car was registered to an Oxford man. The man said he would have it towed.
A County Road 999, Plantersville, man said a tall, skinny man on a bicycle knocked on his door around noon Sunday. The same suspect returned Tuesday night around 10 and knocked on the door. The suspect walked around the property for a while, then left.
A County Road 931, Auburn, man said someone walked through her backyard around 12:30 a.m. Her security system went off several times.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
