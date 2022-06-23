Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Markisha Birmingham, 41, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capital murder.
Jonathan Reed Freeman, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, felony taking of a motor vehicle, false ID.
Marcus Nichols, 30, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance.
Kerry Scruggs, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eddie Channing Upton, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A clerk at the Auburn Road Dollar General said a white male tried to use a fake $20 bill. When she noticed it was a “replica” bill, she refused to give it back. She said he had more of the fakes.
A clerk at the Highway 371 Richmond Dollar General said a white male suspected of shoplifting before came into the store after 8 a.m. While shopping, he was on his phone and looking around. He went towards to door with about $70 worth of groceries in his cart. The clerk chased him out of the store. He threw the items in a blue Dodge Journey and drove away.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said a large John Deere tractor with a planter was traveling down the road and took out his mailbox. The tractor did not stop.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said she heard what sounded like someone kicking her carport door three times at 1 a.m. Deputies arrived but found no damage to the door or evidence that it had been kicked.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said for the last two days, an unfamiliar white male has been in his yard in the early morning hours. He ran the suspect off those days. This morning at 3:30 a.m., he discovered his 1999 Ford Ranger had been stolen from his yard.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.