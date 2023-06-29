The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Jason Michael Adams, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, bond surrender for felony taking of a motor vehicle.
• Edward Key, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, careless driving, possession of marijuana.
• Caleb King, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tupelo woman said she was driving and stopped momentarily on Drive 984 Tupelo around 5:45 p.m. She heard a commotion behind her and an unknown vehicle hit her 2023 Hyundai Elantra. She did not know who hit her car. The deputy reported damage to the left front fender. The woman said she dropped her children off at a nearby apartment. When she heard gunshots in the area, she fled the area.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man was in his driveway near the road with his dog when a male in a red Ford pickup “came flying by.” He yelled at the driver to slow down because there were kids playing down the road. He said the driver sped up even faster. This was not the first time he has seen the truck going up and down the road at high rates of speed.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man returned home from running errands and noticed a scratch all down the driver’s side of his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup. When he looked closer, there was a dent in the left rear fender and the taillight on the same side was cracked. He did not know when or where the damaged happened.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
