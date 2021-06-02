Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Stephen Cope, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone pried open the locked door of a shed at the Lee County Solid Waste office on County Road 1282. The thieves stole a small flat screen television and assorted tools. Security video shows two unknown males with flashlights breaking into the shed at 2:41 a.m.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said a 37-year-old man has been living in a camper on her property. She let him stay in her house last night and gave him two quilts to cover up. When he left before daylight, he took one of the custom quilts with him.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said a neighboring apartment was having a party. She said the music was so loud and vulgar that her daughter could not play outside. They turned the music down and went inside shortly before deputies arrived.
A C-Spire employee said someone stole a 12-volt auto battery from the backup generator at a King Road Belden cellular tower.
A Tupelo woman got into an argument with her 21-year-old son, who said he was the devil’s child, who she made, and that he would get revenge. He then drove down the road and fired four rounds into her car and house. She filed a report with Tupelo police on May 28. On June 1, her car was parked at MTD, with the the back glass broken because of the previous gunshot. She said her son broke into her car and stole a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber pistol that was in the door. She said the magazine was not in the pistol.
A Guntown man went to the Birmingham Ridge Dollar General to get a few things. As he was leaving, he noticed a truck in the parking lot. When he looked closer, it was one of his company’s trucks that had been stolen.
A Tomlinson Drive woman received a letter from her property manager telling her that she had to have the stray cats hanging around the rental house removed. The responding deputy told the woman the county does not have a stray ordinance. She was told to call the humane society for assistance.
A County Road 900 woman got into a dispute with her boyfriend over personal property. She wanted her clothes and medicine, but he would not let her in the house to get them. When deputies arrived, he let her get her stuff.
A Eupora woman called 911 reporting that a 63-year-old Highway 6 Plantersville woman “smokes weed 24/7 and is buying Mississippi Cotton.” She also said someone named “BooBoo’ is cooking meth, but she was not certain where “BooBoo” is.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend is sending unwanted texts. He didn’t say the texts were threatening, just that he didn’t want to have any contact with the subject.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said she got into an argument with her 23-year-old son over him lying about having a job and needing to borrow gas money. She put him out of the house. He called her a b-- – and started banging on the door. The deputy explained the eviction process. The son left the property after deputies talked to him.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman has told her 36-year-old son repeatedly that he is not welcome at her place. He walked onto her property today with a weapon and left it in her gazebo. It was later determined to be a pellet rifle. She said the son is on probation and wanted for not reporting to his probation officer.
A County Road 598 Richmond woman said several pieces of mail have been stolen recently from her mail box.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said his neighbors are harassing him. He said the two male suspects have been throwing rocks at him and calling him a snitch.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said he keeps receiving calls from a female acquaintance, even though he has told her numerous times to stop trying to contact him. He said they have never had a relationship, he only knows her through her son. She continues to call and curse at him for no reason.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An Orchid Lane couple heard a noise outside around 2 a.m. Someone had entered an unlocked truck and stole $100 cash. Security cameras showed a male opening the truck door, then leave in a small white four-door car.
A Sam’s employee said someone stole a 6x10-foot trailer from a lot behind the store. The thief cut the cable that secured the trailer to a utility pole. They were going to check the cameras to see if they could get an image of a suspect.
A North Broadway woman said a female acquaintance was in a disagreement with another woman. The suspect got mad and poured a bottle of red dye on the woman’s white Nissan Maxima.
Police were dispatched to Barnes Crossing Road and Mall Drive Tuesday morning where a Glock 19 Gen 5 pistol was laying in the road. The weapon was not reported stolen and placed in an evidence locker at the police department.
An Antler Drive woman said two bounty hunters came to her house in May looking for a man. After they left, they started hacking her internet service, damaging her two iPhones and a Samsung television.
A Robins Street woman said she was washing her car and noticed damage to the front passenger door, that will now open just a little. She is unsure when or where the damage to the 2016 Hyundai Elantra happened.
The Swimming Pools of Tupelo owner said someone jumped the fence behind the Nelle Street business overnight and entered several work vehicles. He said about $1,000 of equipment was stolen. Security cameras showed two males breaking into the vehicles at 3:45 a.m.
A Nanney Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a Metro cell that belonged to her late mother.
A woman called police saying she went to Gulf Shores, Alabama, with a female friend. She left her purse and cell phone in the friend’s car and the friend left her and returned to Tupelo. The friend told police the women went to Gulf Shores. She said the woman left with some people she met and never returned. She said she waited for the woman for several hours, but she never showed. The friend turned the woman’s property over to police.
A Shumard Oak Drive man said his three sons were playing basketball at Gum Tree Park. Two sons left their iPhones on a bench while they played. When they returned for the phones, they were gone. Because the courts were crowded, the sons did not know who could be responsible. The man used an app to track the stolen phones to a West Jefferson Street address.
A Barley Courts woman said she saw a female acquaintance throw yogurt and spit on her white Honda Accord. Security showed up and found the two women arguing.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.