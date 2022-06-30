Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 2716 Baldwyn man said a neighbor has parked several vehicles and a dumpster on his property to keep him from building a fence along his property line.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband keeps driving by her house, then stopping and staring at her. She doesn’t know what he wants. She wanted a report in case he keeps doing it.
A County Road 341 Guntown woman said a mother cat was killed by a car last week and she took in the kittens. She can no longer afford their upkeep and wanted a deputy to come pick up the kittens.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said he looked under his house checking on a water line and found a black dog that appeared to be injured. He thinks the dog chewed through the water line.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man found a blue bicycle, clothes and a sleeping bag in a tan container and a garbage bag of clothes. There was also a red bucket containing a tin can, a sheet rock mud trough and scrap metal items. He left the items and planned to install a camera to identify the trespasser.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said someone stole a horse collar and a harness from her horse barn.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man said about a week ago, someone broke into his shop and stole a John Deere riding mower, a push mower and assorted hand tools.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said his stepson, 35, was outside playing his rap music “too loud.” He asked him to turn it down but the stepson said, "No." He said the suspect is mad because he is being legally evicted from the residence.
An Indian Hill Lake Road Saltillo woman said her roommate’s boyfriend has been living there about a month. Tonight he started an argument because he thought someone was eating his food and drinking his water. The man told deputies he woke up thinking he was going to have a seizure so he went to get some water. He said he got upset when he couldn’t find his water.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Houston Street woman said an unknown suspect was continuing to send her threatening text messages from a blocked number,
A Garfield Street woman said her boyfriend got into an argument with his mother. He was still upset when he woke up the woman, and they got into an argument over the blanket to cover their son. He asked her to leave. As she was packing, he threw some of her stuff down the stairs.
A Furr Street woman said someone broke out the back glass of her car during the night. All the doors were still locked and there was no sign of robbery. She said she mowed her yard the day before but didn’t notice any damage to the car.
A woman said that some time while she was running errands around Tupelo, someone entered her unlocked car and stole two bottles of prescription drugs she had just picked up from the pharmacy and left on the passenger seat.
A woman said she left her 2010 Buick Lacrosse at an Airpark Road repair shop. When she got it back, her $250 iPod classic was missing from the center console.
A man said while he was at work at an Old Runway Road business, someone entered his unlocked truck after lunch and stole the Glock 19 pistol he left in the cup holder.
A Nation Hills Drive woman said a female suspect calls her all the time from different numbers and stops by her apartment uninvited, even though she has been told not to. She said this has been going on for two years. She thinks it is because of the father of her two kids, even though she has nothing to do with him anymore. The suspect has two kids with the same man and one more on the way.
