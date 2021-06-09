Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Blaylock, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ronald Tillman, 23, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A man said he found a 2006 Nissan Sentra stuck and abandoned on his Drive 1794 Saltillo property.
A County Road 1682 Auburn woman and her husband are separated, but he continues to harass her through text messages that are sexual, inappropriate and threatening. She has asked him numerous times to stop, but he continues.
A County Road 831 said someone drove a white Chevy Trailblazer through his yard and then around the house where it got stuck on the south side. They abandoned the truck.
A County Road 2432 man said someone stole a nail gun, a circular saw, a steel saw and an air compressor from a house under construction.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man sold a car in April to a subject who paid money down and was supposed to keep up the payments. The buyer has been late every month and missed this month altogether. He sent someone to repossess the 2009 Chevy Impala. While they were hooking up to it, the buyer came outside, took the battery out and began pummeling the car with a baseball bat. No one was hurt in the attack.
A West Garrison Street woman said there is a small black mixed breed dog that has become a nuisance to the neighborhood. The dog is aggressive and tears up trash bags.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance has been harassing her by text and phone calls. She has asked him to stop, but he has refused.
A County Road 1350 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has been draining their swimming pool,. Causing flooding in her yard and driveway. She hasn’t been able to get any yard work done because of the flooding.
A County Road 520 Brewer man said an unknown white male in an older white Pontiac pulled into his driveway four times late at night. When he went outside, the driver said he was looking for an address before driving off for good.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police found a car driving south on the northbound shoulder of Highway 45 near Highway 6 around 9:15 p.m. The female driver had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. After failing the field sobriety test, she was charged with driving under the influence. She was refused admittance at the county jail because of capacity issues. She was cited and released to her son.
An officer pulled over a Toyota van with a broken taillight around midnight on West Main Street. The driver pulled over into the left lane of oncoming traffic in the Walmart entrance and stopped. The woman had slurred speech and failed the field sobriety test. Since the county jail was full, she was issued three citations – driving under the influence other, improper equipment and driving with a suspended license – and released from the scene to take a cab home.
A McCullough Boulevard business reported several cracked windows on the front of the building, setting off the security alarm at 3 a.m. Entry was not gained into the building.
A Debro Street woman said she heard a loud crash outside. She looked out and saw where a white car had collided with the left front of her Hyundai Sonata parked in front of the house. The other driver then fled the scene.
A Freeman Street woman said someone stole the window unit air conditioner from her apartment.
A West Main woman said she was contacted on Facebook by someone claiming to be a friend. The friend told her to send $1,000 in three American Express gift cards and the friend would sign her up for a grant to make her business more profitable. She sent pictures of the gift card numbers to the friend but now the friend is no longer answering text or Facebook messenger. She thinks the friend scammed her with a fake Facebook account out of North Carolina.
A woman said she was driving along West Main Street around 10 a.m. and noticed a gold car following her. She sped up and so did they, following her closely, When she stopped at the traffic light at Crosstown, the other car pulled next to her in the left turn lane. The black male drive rolled down his window and exposed himself to her. She got the license plate number and gave it to police.
A Best Buy employee said a white male entered the store picked up a $300 sound bar, concealed the item, and walked out without paying.
A Monument Drive woman said a male acquaintance invited her over at 3 a.m. Tuesday. When she arrived, the man was under the impression they would have sex. When she refused, he grabbed her by the hair and shoved her to the ground. He then went to his bedroom and fell asleep. She left and called 911.
A South Highland Street woman let her boyfriend’s brother use her white 2021 Dodge Charger in late March. He was supposed to return the car by June 2. He said he was arrested and the car was towed. He now refuses to answer her calls.
An Elvis Presley Drive woman said a male acquaintance has been harassing her and showing up uninvited and unwelcomed at her residence and just sitting in the yard. He has called her workplace pretending to be her father, asking what time she gets off. She is unsure what he wants or what he will do.
An Elvis Presley Drive man said said a male suspect has been showing up unwanted and unannounced. He has told the suspect not to be on his property, but today he was parked in his driveway. He shot a picture of the suspect and the car in the driveway.
A man called called the police department and spoke to the officer who had responded to a pair of unwanted guest calls on Elvis Presley Drive. He said he and the woman were in a relationship but have now gone their separate ways. He said she has been “constantly calling and texting,” trying to get him back. He said he has not answered any of the calls or responded to the texts.
A woman said she left her purse in the community room at the First Presbyterian Church during vacation bible school. When she returned, the purse was no longer there.
