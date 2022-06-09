Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Martin, 59, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement.
Jimmy Prater, 39, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jason Howard Reed, 41, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Jimmy Thrasher, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Pontotoc woman said her ex-girlfriend broke the driver’s window of her car at 2 a.m. outside a County Road 506 Shannon residence. She said the ex is mad that she is dating someone else.
A County Road 659 Verona man said the neighbor’s three dogs charged his wife Sunday morning. She had to swing her Bible back and forth to avoid being bitten. He said they have video of the incident.
A Mantachie man said someone stole the county-issued garbage cans from his Highway 371 Mooreville rental properties.
A Calvert Drive Tupelo man said his nephew showed up uninvited and unwanted and was told to leave. He said the nephew used to live there but moved out.
Several Martinrea Automotive employees thought a coworker had a firearm on the plant floor. The man was brought to the general manager, who searched his bag and found no weapon.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman said a female showed up uninvited and unwanted, bringing a couple with her. The woman asked them to leave and they refused. Deputies arrived and told the suspects to leave and not return.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman said her boyfriend came home and they got into an argument over money and child custody. He took her cell phone, so she took his debit card.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman returned home around 6 p.m. and found a female inside her house without permission. The suspect was arrested and charged with trespassing.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said there was a suspicious white female in her flowers around 8:30 p.m. She told the suspect to leave, and the female walked behind the neighbor’s bushes. When deputies arrived, the 42-year-old suspect ran into the caller’s residence, where she was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 841 Guntown woman said her 18-year-old brother was driving her car. He is trying to buy it from her but hasn’t been making payments. When she tried to take the car back, he refused and a verbal altercation ensued.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association reported someone stole a license plate off a Freightliner work truck.
A Wilson Street woman returned home to discover some had stolen a Stihl leaf blower and a Stihl string trimmer.
A Belk employee said a black male picked up a $110 bottle of Awaken cologne, concealed it in a bag and walked out of the store without paying.
A woman said while her car was parked outside her Robins Street law office, someone broke the driver’s window of her 2015 Mercedes. Police found an airsoft BB stuck inside the window.
A Joyner Avenue man said his sister’s ex-boyfriend arrived around 6:30 p.m. and began threatening his life. He said the suspect has been harassing him for years.
A woman said she set her purse down the in the lobby of the South Gloster KFC while she worked. When she went back to get it, the purse was gone. She said there were only three employees and four customers in the building during the time. She said the purse contained her keys, license and Social Security Card.
A West Main Street business said a black male was beating on the store’s front window around 9:30 p.m., despite being told numerous times to not return to the property. He returned shortly after the officer left, banging on the front door, causing it break in a spiderweb pattern.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.