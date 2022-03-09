Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Brown, 36, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense, uttering a forgery, possession of a controlled substance.
Ivy Cox, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher Currier, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Arron Davis, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of crack cocaine.
Britney Drewery, 32, of Falkner, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Whitney Fisher, 35, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Maggie Flanagan, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Julian Gill, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of false pretense.
Bradley King, 54, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, murder.
Sandra Long, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, identity theft.
Jeffrey Moore, 47, of Greenwood, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Naketha Moses, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, embezzlement.
Jordan Parker, 24, of Verona, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated assault.
Nikki Russell, 32, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Austin Sanford, 29, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sale of a controlled substance.
Adrian Simmons, 25, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Brandon Smith, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sale of methamphetamine.
Kelly Warren, 32, of Kilmichael, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
James Wilson, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence-death, felony fleeing.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said his shop alarm went off at 6 a.m. He found the side door open, but nothing appeared to be missing. He thinks the alarm scared off the burglar.
A West Garrison Street woman said she let her chickens out to graze in the yard. A stray dog showed up and killed one of her chickens.
A County Road 1498 Saltillo man said his county-issued garbage can was hit by a vehicle and damaged.
A County Road 813 Saltillo woman said there is an aggressive, large gray dog at her grandmother’s house. The dog has bitten someone in the past and had to be quarantined by the Humane Society. She said the dog’s owner, who lives there with the grandmother, refuses to put the dog on a leash.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman took in an Australian Shepherd several weeks ago and has been caring for the dog. The dog becomes aggressive when she feeds her other dog so she wants to surrender the shepherd.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman heard a knock on the door around 6 p.m. She tried to call her caregiver, but her emergency device called 911 instead.
A County Road 1399 Tupelo woman said someone started banging on her front door at 4 a.m. She is handicapped and could not answer the door. She was worried and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.