Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Luke Calton, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Willie Grady, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of burglary of an auto.
Zackery Shane Harter, 32, of Tupelo, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Rita Navarette, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Hincle Washington, 61, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence-third offense.
Donald Watkins, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, molesting.
Jason Wright, 51, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 911 Tupelo man said a 5-by-10-foot utility trailer he borrowed from a friend was stolen from his yard overnight.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her 43-year-old daughter took her debit card without permission last week and made multiple cash withdrawals, totaling $255. The daughter said she would pay her back but has not. She has heard that the daughter used her name and information to set up a credit card account as well.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said she opened her door to a female acquaintance who broke up with her boyfriend and had nowhere to stay. In the past week, the friend, who is under 50, made the bedroom filthy and unlivable.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said he is having problems with dogs running and harassing his cows.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man got a tax form in the mail saying he received more than $7,500 in unemployment benefits last year. He said he never drew any unemployment in 2020.
A Herdtown Drive woman said she got a tax form in the mail stating he received more than $4,600 in unemployment benefits last year. She said she has never filed for unemployment and she had already contacted the state about the fraud.
A County Road 1449 Mooreville man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said he got a letter claiming he received unemployment benefits last year. He said he has not received any payments nor did he files a claim.
Tupelo Police Department
A Nelle Street business said over the weekend, someone broke the driver’s window of a work van and stole about $2,000 in assorted tools and tool boxes.
A guest at the Red Roof Inn on McCullough said someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and stole $1,000 of vape mods, a PlayStation 4 and a black jump box, worth a total of $1,370.
The Huddle House said around 1:15 a.m., a small dark colored sedan ran into the side of the building, then fled the scene. The impact damaged the metal wall.
A Livingston Road woman said her sister has downloaded pictures from her facebook page, then posted them on the sister’s facebook page without her permission. She feels she is being harassed and wants it to stop.
A Hodges Drive woman said a male acquaintance started harassing her again after a months-long hiatus. He is calling and sending messages on social media. She said he is trying to interfere with her relationship and upcoming marriage.
The manager of America’s Best Inn on Harmony Drive said a guest backed their truck into the fence around the pool. The driver said her didn’t realize how close he was. The driver agreed to pay for the damages.
A West Main Street man said he let his girlfriend drive his Ford Edge. When she ended the relationship and started dating another man, he asked for his SUV back. She refused, so he got a wrecker to tow it from her place to his . Before the wrecker could leave, she broke off the rear view mirror, cracked the front windshield and ripped out the headliner.
A man said he was at J’s Mart on West Main and someone was having car trouble. He took off his Sig Sauer .45-caliber pistol and laid it on the drivers seat before going to offer assistance. While helped the other driver, a bald black male, opened the unlocked door, took the pistol, stuck it in his waistband and walked away, heading south on Maynard Drive.
A Maxwell Street woman said about two weeks ago, she got a tax form it he mail saying she received more than $6,300 in unemployment benefits. She said she did not apply for or receive any of that money.
A woman said while she was at Pyro’s Pizza, someone in a tan Chevy truck backed into her car and drove away. She was told that the suspect had just been told to leave Rock-n-Roll Sushi because he was drunk. A passerby gave police the suspect’s name and tag number. He said he asked the truck driver about the damage and he replied he wasn’t worried about it as he drove away.
Buffalo Wild Wings reported a drunk white male stumbling through the parking lot around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, the man leaned against a pole to keep from falling. When the man tried to reach in his back pocket for his wallet, he lost his balance and fell. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
Police found a man dumpster diving behind Harbor Freight around 11:45 p.m. The suspect had two outstanding felony warrants so he was arrested.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.