The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Corey T. Bogan, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Frankie Brock, 53, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kylie Byars, 19, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway patrol, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence–other, speeding.
Ronnie E. Golden, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Pamela Tate, 36, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, speeding.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said someone dropped off a white female pit bull off at his property. A justice court judge was contacted and a pickup order issued for the abandoned dog. The man called back, saying his neighbor had decided to take in the dog.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said sometime over the last week, her county-issued garbage can disappeared. She is not sure if it is just missing or was stolen.
A County Road 115 Okolona man found four bullet holes in the walls of his residence. He said they were caused by a shooting that happened the evening of March 9 about 500 feet from the house.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his son, 54, came to his house Sunday night, and he told him to leave. The son returned on a later date. He asked the son to leave and to return the man’s house key. The son refused to do either and started yelling at the father. The son finally left when the father called 911.
A Mitchell Road man said he forgot to lock his car the other night. The next morning, his sunglasses were missing and the clothes in the back seat had been thrown all over the vehicle.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
