Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Adderholt, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine.
William Barnes, 68, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, grand larceny.
Dearon Brooks, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Austin Ledlow, 22, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cornelius Medcalf, 19, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sexual battery.
Janson Nabors, 22, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Antwan Patton, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third and fourth offenses, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance.
Megan Riley, 21, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Gerald Roberson, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, promoting prostitution, three counts of failure to appear.
Jeffery Shack, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lagary Springer, 36, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 225 Saltillo man said he paid a Birmingham Ridge Road man $80 to put tint on his truck windows. He has tried to call and text the suspect, but he will not respond.
A County Road 778 Tupelo man said a neighbor saw a man standing behind a tree on the back of his property looking through a scope at the man’s house. When confronted, the suspect said he was just looking. The suspect left for a while then came back and started watching the house again. When told to leave again, the suspect left.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man got a text saying a female he only knows by a first name took a tire from his property. He contacted her and said if she did not return the tire, he would call the law. She later returned the tire.
A Palmetto Road man said a male acquaintance stole a cell phone and $1,200 in cash from his house. The man would not say why the suspect was at the house or how he got inside.
A Honchonchabba Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her dogs started barking around midnight. She walked outside and fired a pellet gun into the air. She then heard a man yell at the dogs and then tell her, “Stop shooting. Don’t you know I’ll kill you?”
A Palmetto Road man saw five to eight people in the woods behind his house around 1 a.m. He has been seeing them for two years now, and nothing has been done.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said while he was inside the West Main Kroger, someone hit his 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, damaging the left rear bumper.
A man said he confronted another driver at the South Eason Spring Mart after the other driver's "poor driving" nearly caused an accident. He said the other driver approached him saying, "What are you going to do about it?" and punched him in the shoulder as he retreated. The other driver told police the man threatened him, saying he had 50 acres not far from there and they could go settle this. He said he feared for his safety and punched the man in the face.
A man said he was staying at the Comfort Suites on Carter Cove. Someone cut the straps and stole a Predator generator from the front of his trailer.
A West Main Street Walgreen's employee saw on security camera a woman conceal $150 worth of body wash and walk out without paying.
A guest at the Hampton Inn on Carter Cove said someone stole the catalytic converter off his rental vehicle during the night. He contacted the rental company, and they sent a new truck for him.
Belk employees said a man entered the store, took two items of women's clothing worth $126 and tried to leave without paying. He was detained by employees and held for police. Both Belk and the Mall at Barnes Crossing signed affidavits that the man was permanently banned from the property.
A West Main Walmart employee said a suspect put two 43-inch Samsung televisions in a cart and left the building through the emergency exit on the west side without paying for the merchandise valued at $616.
A Lockridge Street woman said she has been receiving threats via text and social media from her ex-boyfriend's new wife. She said the pregnant suspect showed up at her apartment at 9 p.m. and demanded that she come outside and fight. She has no idea why the suspect is mad at her.
Police responded to the Hilldale Apartments around 11:45 p.m. for a disturbance. A female resident said a woman was beating on her window with a stick. It was the third time in three hours that they had to deal with the same suspect causing problems. The responding officers heard loud screaming when they arrived. The victim said shortly after police left the last time, the suspect came downstairs and started hitting the window with a stick and screaming. She said the suspect spit on her as well. The suspect was still screaming after police arrived and was charged with disturbing the peace.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.