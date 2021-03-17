Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Rico Akins, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling with intent, no proof of insurance, speeding.
Michael Bedwell, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Donale Brown, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, taking of a motor vehicle.
Charles Bryant, 72, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home repair fraud.
Ojerrin Rasheed Burress, 21, of Verona, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, capital murder.
Devonte Bynum, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Henry Doss, 55, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of sale of cocaine.
Romeill Dunlap. 36, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Wesley Enis, 29, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana.
Daniel Gilbert, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, manslaughter.
Kevin Hancock, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Autumn Long, 19, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Tasha Reynolds. 41, of Memphis, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine.
Mary Smith, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Rodney Wooden, 34, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Drive 2352 Guntown woman said a neighbor has had a small puppy on a chain with no food or shelter and very little water. She said the puppy appears to be underweight and malnourished.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said her neighbor’s greyhound attacked her dachshund. She said last month, the same dog killed her Chihuahua.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo woman said her husband was mad and said he was going to leave. She left and went to the store. When she got back, he was gone and had taken her daughter’s shoes and clothes, the washer and dryer, her W-2 form, driver’s license, child support card and her clothes. He also took the bed, bedroom furniture and three televisions, which were all from a Pontotoc rent to own store.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a neighbor started clearing out some trees that she thinks are on her property. Her husband spoke to the neighbor and they agreed to have the land surveyed.
A Pecan Grove Tupelo man said he got what he thought was a credit card in July 2020 and shredded it. He got a tax form from the state this week saying he has received unemployment benefits on the card. He said he never filed for unemployment and doesn’t know who used his identity to do so.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her neighbors were banging on the front door around 3:30 p.m. when she let them in, they started yelling and cursing at her. They blamed the woman because all of their belongings were removed from their apartment and placed outside.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said she was out of town. When she returned, her front door was broken and all of her belongings were piled up outside and some of it damaged. She talked to the landlord, who said he was evicting her. She called justice court and learned that no eviction papers have been filed against her.
A woman who manages rental properties on Drive 199 and Drive 980, said the tenant of one cottage threatened to shoot up the cottage of another tenant around midnight.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his ex-wife showed up uninvited and dumped all of their son’s belongings in front of his house. He said they divorced several years ago and did not have permission to be on his property.
A 32-year-old County Road 1009 woman said her 42-year-old male roommate damaged several of her belongings and urinated on her clothes. She said she is in fear of her life but has nowhere else to go. The suspect has been causing with her and her husband “for a while.”
A man said he went to his sister’s County Road 814 Richmond house to talk to her. While there, a male suspect walked up to him and hit him in the head with a baseball bat.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her ex-husband showed up for supervised visitation with their daughter. When he saw text messages from another man on her phone, he caused a disturbance.
A 42-year-old County Road 1009 Tupelo man said while he was asleep, the 32-year-old woman who shares the house set fire to the curtains in the living room. The smoke woke him up at 10:30 p.m. He used a pitcher of water from the kitchen to put out the fire, then went next door to have a neighbor call 911. The neighbor said he saw the suspect leaving the house, shortly before the man came over asking for help.
A 45-year-old Saltillo woman said she was riding around Tupelo, Saltillo and Lee County with her 36-year-old husband when he suddenly started to hit her. She jumped out of the vehicle near the Saltillo city limits around 10:30 p.m. She said the suspect may be on his way to Alabama.
A 16-year-old Pontotoc girl was sitting in her car at a Tupelo store when a 38-year-old white female got into the back seat and said she needed a ride. They gave her a ride to a Drive 984 Tupelo residence and the stranger refused to get out of the car. The girls called her mother, who said to call 911. The suspect then got out of the car and walked into an apartment at the address.
Deputies responded to a disabled vehicle in the middle of Euclatubba Road around 2 a.m. A 45-year-old Saltillo woman said her 36-year-old husband was driving on a flat. When the left front wheel fell off the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, he left the scene.
Tupelo Police Department
The manager of the Super Seven motel on McCullough Boulevard said a Black male started knocking on the door or a rented room around 7:45 a.m. When the woman inside did not open the door, he smashed the window, then ran away. The woman gave police the suspect’s name.
A West Main Kroger employee said a man entered the store around 9:30 a.m. wanting to wire $600. When the clerk examined the money, she noticed a counterfeit $10 bill. She took possession of the bill and called the police department.
A woman was driving along Interstate 22 when a lug nut came off an 18-wheeler and damaged the windshield of her 2011 Honda Pilot. She was able to get the tag number off the trailer.
An Oakview Drive woman said about a year ago, she sold a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer to a female acquaintance. Under the agreement, the friend would take possession of the car and keep up the payments and insurance, while the SUV stayed in the woman’s name. She recently discovered the car was in a wreck and the friend is behind on the payments and insurance. She told the friend to park the car, but the friend refuses.
A Garfield Street woman said someone has been entering her car at night and driving around while she sleeps. She said the car is locked and there is no sign of forced entry. Nothing has been removed from the car.
A West Jackson Street woman said she was seeing a married man. She tried to break it off, but he refuses to leave her alone. She told him if he didn’t stop bothering her, she would tell his wife. He replied he would call the police on her.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.