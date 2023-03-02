Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Leon Parker Bishop Jr., 52, of Smyrna, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence – other, speeding.
Desmond Humphries, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Marshall G. Owens, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Keith Pittman, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Cortavian D. Pounds, 18, of Nettleton, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, capias sexual battery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman said a male acquaintance showed up and was being loud. He wanted to pick up his son. She asked him to leave, but he refused. She called 911. The responding deputy talked to the man, who calmed down and then left.
A Drive 1756 Mooreville man said his brown mule jumped the fence this morning and got out. The mule has a purple bridle and white around all four legs.
A State Park Road woman, 26, got into an argument with her stepbrother. He started choking her and threw her to the floor. She managed to get away and locked herself in her bedroom. He kicked in the door, charged at her and headbutted her, breaking her tooth. He damaged three doors and threw a fish bowl at her, breaking it. He fled the scene before deputies arrived.
An Aberdeen man said while in the parking lot of Tecumseh on Highway 145, a coworker approached him before work and threatened to harm him.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said her uncle has been sending messages threatening to harm her and her husband. She said it is related to an incident that happened the day before.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said his brother was causing a disturbance at the residence. When he asked the brother to leave, the suspect began cursing at the man and his mother. The brother left before law enforcement arrived.
A Stratton Drive Verona man said he was burning a pile of leaves in the backyard and, the next thing he knew, the shed was on fire. He said the fire was out of control and spread to the yard and caught three cars on fire. The fire damaged assorted antiques in the shed, a 2003 Volkswagen Rabbit, a 2007 Volvo C70 convertible and a 2007 Cadillac CTS.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said the people at a neighboring house are using drugs. She said she smells weed every day coming from the house.
A supervisor at Raybern’s Foods said two employees got into a verbal altercation. One man went to the parking lot, got a gun out of his trunk and put it in his waistband before walking back into the plant. The supervisor called 911 and the suspect was escorted off the property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
