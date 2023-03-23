Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kimmie Adams, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Marfino Evans, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Joshua Dwayne Holder, 41, of Woodland, arresting agency not listed, sale or transfer of medical cannabis, false ID.
Althea Jourdan, 27, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking fentanyl.
Marcus Larabee, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, contempt of court, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Lamar Mallard, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of a protection order.
Anthony Meadows, 33, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Roy Merritt, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Miller, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shooting into a motor vehicle.
L.C. Osborne, 70, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Nakia A. Pannell, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud, no insurance.
Tim Parker, 51 of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Trejaun Richardson, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of fentanyl.
Javarus Martez Shackelford, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Carla A. Sneed, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver enhanced by a firearm.
Garry Sullivan, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, running a red light, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Amory woman, 34, was at a baby shower at a Plantersville church when her daughter’s boyfriend disrespected her. When she said something, the boyfriend’s mother got up in her face and started chest bumping her. The suspect started yelling about “messing with the right family” and that the woman had met her match. The woman was then pushed by the boyfriend’s aunt. The suspect told the woman she would see her in court. The woman said a group of men and women made it uncomfortable for her to leave.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. When he started throwing things, she called 911.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said a 26-year-old man was in an apartment with his mother. He said the man was not welcomed there.
An Euclatubba Road man said someone entered his truck and stole a 9mm pistol and $20 in cash.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said the UPS driver could not deliver a package because of the neighbor’s pit bulls. He said it is the second time in six months that this has happened.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman said her boyfriend’s cousin stayed with them for about a week but was kicked out for causing problems. Three days later, the cousin texted the boyfriend a picture of the woman in her underwear in bed. The picture was without her consent while she was asleep. She feels this is in retaliation for them kicking him out.
A Pontotoc woman called 911 to get an escort to her ex-boyfriend’s County Road 1 house to get her belongings. She said his mother tried to give her problems, so she wanted an escort just in case.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman saw a man in front of her house around 4 p.m. He spoke to her like he knew her, but she had no idea who he was. She went back inside. He backed into her yard, and then drove off.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man has been hearing loud noises in his shed and his attic. He is not sure who or what is making the noises, but it wakes him at night. He has had guns and money come up missing.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said said he has been woken up several times around 7:30 a.m. by his neighbors playing loud music. He said it happens when the business next door is swapping shifts. He has asked them to stop but they continue to ignore him.
A Presley Drive man said he traded two cars plus cash payments to a man for a 2005 Infinity. He gave the suspect his two car titles, but the suspect never gave him the title to the Infinity. He recently learned the car was not in the man’s name. Even though he has paid the suspect in full, the suspect came to his house overnight Tuesday and repossessed the car.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said a large man with a gun in his back pocket knocked on her door around 2:45 p.m. She did not know the man, so she did not answer the door.
Two men driving an 18-wheeler tried to turn around at Pine Grove M.B. Church on County Road 506 Shannon and got stuck in the yard. A church employee called someone with a tractor to pull the truck out. When the church member brought up fixing the ruts in yard, the two suspects’ attitudes changed. The driver called his boss, they took pictures and left.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman broke up with her former boyfriend in December. They have been in communication and things appeared OK for a while. When she refused to let him come over, he got mad and started repeatedly calling her names and being rude. She said he has not made any threats, but she is fearful he is getting to that point.
A Brisage Lane Tupelo woman said she heard foot steps in her attic in two different locations around 9:30 p.m. She said it was not the first time. A deputy searched the area and found nothing. He suggested she get someone who works in attics to do a throughout check of the property.
A West Garrison Street woman heard noises in her apartment and got up to see what it was. She said the front door was left unlocked for her son. She said a man she did not know opened the front door, asked if her son was home, then walked to the back of the house. He then left. When the son got home, he checked and realized his Sony PlayStation 5 was gone. It was later learned the visitor was the cousin of one of the son’s friends. The cousin said he did not take the game console.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
