Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Ivory Barnes, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Corey Barnett 26, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a commercial building.
Mireya P. Dufford, 29, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, posting injurious messages.
Arquavious Fields, 21, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, improper equipment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Shannon police officer said he pulled over a car around 12:45 a.m. The driver did not stop, initiating a pursuit that ended with a collision and severe damage to the front end of the patrol SUV.
A County Road 41 Palmetto woman said two large dogs, one who looked like it broke its chain, came into her yard and started acting aggressively. The dogs were about to attack her Yorkie when the neighbor's dog came over and ran them off.
An employee at Kelly's Grocery on Palmetto Road said around 3:15 p.m. a white male driving a red Chevy pickup crashed into the storage bin containing the exchangeable propane tanks. The suspect never got out of the truck. He quickly left, heading west. One of the propane tanks was damaged in the collision.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said her son, 36, has been calling her names and being disrespectful toward her. He lives with her but she wanted him removed. Deputies explained the legal process to evict someone.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said the former tenant of a rental property next door had returned, despite being evicted. The man told deputies he is still in the process of moving out. There were still furniture and personal items inside the house the suspect said were his.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said someone stole a black and gold air compressor. She said it had an oil stain dripping down the front.
A Briar Ridge Road woman said she has been seeing a man for five months. He dated another woman for 10 years before breaking up 18 months ago. He has moved on, but his ex has not. The ex will start drinking and then call and/or send threatening text messages. She said his ex has run off every woman he has tried to date.
A woman said she takes her grandson fishing at Veterans Memorial Park several times a week. For more than a year, a man has been harassing/stalking them. He has been told several times to leave them alone, but he always returns. She tried fishing at different times and even went to Lake Lamar Bruce, but he seems to find them. Last week, her daughter confronted the man when he pulled up in his car. She got his name, took pictures of him and his car and told him they were filing a police report. The suspect then said he would leave her alone.
A Kenmar Lane woman said her former boyfriend hit her and dragged her across the pavement. Two days later, he took her keys and phone and will not return them.
A Dixie Creek Road woman said her ex-boyfriend slashed two tires and broke a headlight and both taillights on her car. She said the ex is mad because she started dating his cousin. He tried to get into her car while she was still in it. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
A Rea Street woman said two females showed up and immediately began assaulting her. One suspect used a closed fist to hit the woman in both eyes an the right side of her mouth. She said that suspect is an ex-girlfriend of a man she previously dated.
A woman told police she found a Walsh Road house for rent on Facebook and contacted the man. They agreed to terms, and she sent him $560 by an app to covering a processing fee and the deposit. They were supposed to meet to give her the keys, but the man never showed. He later said he needed more money before she could move in. She said she was no longer interested and wanted her money back. He quit responding to her calls and texts at that point.
A North Madison Street woman said her city-issued garbage can was stolen from outside her apartment.
Police responded to a report of a large fight at the Hilldale apartments on Monument Street around 6:15 p.m. The altercation was only verbal. One of the people on the scene had an outstanding felony warrant and was arrested.
A woman said she was going to meet a friend at Tuesday Morning on North Gloster Street after 9:30 p.m. She said a man driving a white Chrysler van pulled in front of her and started recording her. He then accused the woman of stalking him and asked why she was at his house. The woman drove to a nearby business and waited for police to arrive. While the officer was taking the woman's statement, a female suspect walked up and started asking the woman why she was following her around town. The woman said she knew the female suspect but did not know why she was upset. After giving her statement, the woman was told to leave several times, but she remained, trying to speak with the female suspect.
A woman told an officer that a female suspect had been following her around for weeks. When she spotted the same car following her Monday night after 9:30, she quickly turned into the parking lot of Tuesday Morning to see if the suspect would follow her. She said the suspect circled the parking lot several times, then pulled up beside her and started recording her. She said the suspect is following her because she is going through a divorce and the suspect is an acquaintance of his family.
A Chester Avenue man said someone entered two unlocked vehicles during the night. About $25 cash was stolen from one car. His son's wallet was taken from the other vehicle.
The manager of Victoria's Secret at the mall said a woman entered the store around 1 p.m. and stayed for about 45 minutes before leaving. The suspect returned around 2 p.m. Another employee told the manager the suspect had been seen putting items under her clothing. After the suspect left, employees found 64 clothing sensors around the store. She said the sensors required a special tool to remove.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.