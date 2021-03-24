Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
- Dawontae Boyd, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
- Barbara Glidewell, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a Schedule II drug.
- Ronnie Lawson, 55, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff;s Office, cyberstalking.
- Charles Richardson, 46, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of heroin.
- Tonya Faye Robinson, 46, no address given,, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man was walking his dog when it got into a fight with another dog. A man stepped out of a house and fired a gun to stop the dogs from fighting. The gunshot scared his dog and it ran away. He thinks his baby mama picked up the dog, because it never came home.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman got a tax form in the mail saying she received $406 in unemployment benefits last year. She said she did not file unemployment in 2020 or 2021 and never received any benefits.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo woman and her husband have been separated fro more than a year. He still harasses and stalks her. He has created fake email and social media accounts trying to reach her. He even calls her at work from a private number. She just wants him to leave her alone.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said every afternoon, three vehicles drive through the area at a high rate of speed. He said it is a tan, older model Tahoe, a lifted GMC pickup and a white Ford F-250 pickup. He asked fro extra patrols in the area.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman found a purse on her property. There was not a license or wallet inside. She did find the name and address of a female who lives down the road. She has had an ongoing problem with trespassers. She said a chair in her yard turned up broken.
A Verona man said a female acquaintance texted him after 2 a.m. to come pick her up at a County Road 830 Plantersville address. As he drove up, she was loading up her bags when an unknown black male came out of the residence, grabbed her by the back of the neck and dragged her screaming back into the house. The suspect then told the man to leave. When deputies arrived, the suspect and the female said there was no physical altercation and she wanted to stay at the address of her free will.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Meadow Lake Drive woman said someone opened a Chase Bank account using her name. She learned of the identity theft when she received a debit card with her name on it. She called and had the account closed.
A Lake Street man said some kids threw a rock and broke the back glass out of his 2013 Lincoln MKS that was parked outside his house.
A woman said she drove a male friend's truck tot he East Main Dollar General. While she was inside, someone hit the truck. When she walked back outside, there was damage to the right side of the bed.
A Kingsley Drive man said he sold a car to a woman. She paid for most of the car, but still owed a small amount. She gave him a check for $125. When he took it tot he bank, he was told it was on a closed account.
Police found a man unconscious at 4:50 p.m. in a blue Ford pickup in the North Gloster Walmart parking lot. There were several empty air cans in the cabin of the truck/ The 38-year-old white man admitted he had been huffing the canned air to get high. He was charged with public intoxication.
A North Broadway man reported a female suspect was trespassing. The responding officer and several other officers had told the woman in the past that she was not welcome there and should not return. The man said her presence makes it hard to rent the property. The 69-year-old black woman was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.