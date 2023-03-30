Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Eric Michael Peterson, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement, possession of paraphernalia.
• Gary Michael Zaccheo, 29, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Titus Cove Mooreville man said as he was leaving around 7:30 a.m., he noticed a white minivan stop and someone in a gray hoodie carrying a speed limit sign getting in. Deputies responded and made contact with a female, 31. She fit the description and still had the speed limit sign. She was charged with petty larceny and carried to the county jail.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said his sister has been told not to come to his property and he has a restraining order against her. She showed up at his place at 8:30 a.m.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her landlord told her she was being evicted and gave her two papers that she said were eviction notices. Neither document came from justice court. She said the landlord has been going in the residence, taking her belongings and putting them outside in the trash. She said she was trying to move because the house was infested with rats. She added that the landlord turned off the power, leaving her with no lights and causing the food in her refrigerator to spoil.
A man, 70, said his granddaughter had a male friend, 29, over at her house, and he wanted him removed. The deputy explained that the granddaughter could have anybody she wanted in her house. The man said he understood.
A Highway 348 Guntown man heard a loud crash around 11:15 a.m. and saw where a wheel had come through his front window. He went outside and saw where two wheels came off an 18-wheeler hauling logs. One of the wheels hit the house, damaging the window, wall, vinyl siding and a dining table set. The truck driver came back and spoke to the man.
A County Road 995 Tupelo woman believes her boyfriend is spying on her through the Xbox console. She cut off all the power to the house to keep him from spying. She said he has also hacked her phone.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said her children’s step-mother is harassing her through text messages. The deputy explained the process of filing a report and seeing a judge. She did not want to proceed.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance has been coming onto her property, walking around her yard and her sister’s yard. He has been told multiple times to stay off their property. Tonight he pulled into her yard in his car around 11. He drove through the yard, then left. She said he has done this several times before.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
