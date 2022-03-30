The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Markel Devaughn Burress, 27, of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failure to maintain control.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman, 39, said after an extended stay at the jail, she returned home to discover her 2016 Ford Explorer was missing. Her mother said the woman's ex-boyfriend, 54, said he was leaving before she returned. So he took the keys and drove away the day before she was released. The woman said she never gave him permission to use her vehicle.
A Saltillo woman said her son visited his sister at her Drive 2798 Guntown residence and said she and her boyfriend were "in a disturbance." She asked for a welfare check. The sister told the deputy that it was only a verbal altercation and everything was fine.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman spotted an unknown female on her security camera while she was away. A deputy arrived and found a note from the woman looking for a Federal Express package that was mistakenly delivered to the woman's address and left her phone number. The woman said she had already returned the package to Fed Ex but she would call the female to let her know.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 25.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.