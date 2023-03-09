Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Karneshia S. Beckley, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
• Christopher Thomas Lewis, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Demartavious Pack, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Brittney Renae Reid, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, expired tag, no seat belt.
• Christopher J. Timmons, 24, of Paragould, Arkansas, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first-degree murder.
• Donna G. Watkins, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of heroin.
• Gaston White, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Brandwine Road Belden woman said while running through Dogwood Hills, a brown and white dog ran out into the road and attacked her. It bit her right leg, breaking the skin, and she had to fight it off with a stick. The dog ran off but tried to bite her again. She went home and had her son carry her to the hospital.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man said he confronted three adult males who tried to steal his son’s bike while they were cleaning the property. He said two of the guys were OK. The older suspect tried to start a confrontation. They exchanged some words. The suspect got in his car to leave but stopped at the end of the drive. He pulled a gun, pointed it at the man and asked the man if he had a problem. When the man went to get his phone to call 911, the suspect left.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman returned home mid-afternoon and saw a male on the front porch of her duplex. When she pulled up, he ran around back. She walked around back and saw the suspect hiding behind an appliance at the other end of the building. She went inside her residence and discovered her Meta Quest virtual reality set was missing. She went next door and talked to the man who lived there. He said he had been asleep and just woke up. She said he looked a lot like the suspect she saw, but she couldn’t be positive. Deputies checked and found no signs of forced entry, but the screen was off an unlocked bedroom window.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
