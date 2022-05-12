Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Earl Keyton Blanchard, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery.
Cody Allen Clayton, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Herndon, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, speeding, failure to yield, failure to maintain control, disregard of a traffic device.
Leslie Russell, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lauren Wilson, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said a neighbor’s pit bull keeps coming over and trying to attack him and his dog. He said it happened around 3 a.m.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man put up three posts with no trespassing signs. When he returned home, the posts had been pulled up and the signs torn off. He thinks his son, 37, is responsible.
A County Road 890 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance has been sending texts, threatening to hurt him and/or shoot him.
The North Lee Water Association turned off the water at a Birmingham Ridge Road house on March 28. Someone cut the lock and turned the water back on. The meter was removed so they don’t know how much water has been stolen.
A Timberlane Drive man was having a 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII delivered. The car was not properly secured to the trailer. The car rolled off and hit the man’s garage. The car had damage to the rear and right side. The garage was also damaged. He said the incident was captured on video.
A County Road 684 Tupelo man returned home and found his front door had been forced open. The burglar stole his laptop computer from his bedroom.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said his daughter, 18, wanted to take his car to Mantachie to visit a friend. When he refused, she started an argument, broke a cabinet door and threw a knife at him. She missed. The daughter then left the house and ran into the woods.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman returned home around 6 p.m. and found a red truck parked in her yard with a man asleep inside. Deputies charged the man with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Cicada Cove woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her wallet, $140 cash, plus a pearl necklace and pearl earrings. The total value was estimated at $785. Security cameras showed a Black man entering the car at 2:30 a.m.
A man said while parked at the West Main Walmart, someone hit the passenger door, rear quarter panel and rear bumper of his 2015 Lexus.
A man said someone stole the radio, sprayer monitor, a roll of shop towels and a pack of gum from a John Deere tractor parked in a field behind the Motel 6 on East Main Street. The hotel manager said he noticed several homeless people leaving the field the night before. The stolen items were later found inside the backpack of a homeless man living in a tent under the Town Creek bridge.
A Hidden Valley Drive woman was headed to the garbage dumpster and found a bag containing three Social Security cards, two debit cards, a credit card, a medical card and a driver’s license and turned it over to police around 9:30 a.m. The owner retrieved her items at the police department around 11 a.m.
The owner of an East Main Street laundromat said a white male entered around 3:30 a.m. and damaged the vending machine. The suspect left on a black bicycle with whitewall tires.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.