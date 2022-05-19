Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Calvie Baskin, 51, of West Point, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking ecstasy.
Jason Cochran, 19, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Sebastian Flurry, 19, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Sunji Martin, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, driving on the wrong side of the road, no insurance, running a red light, speeding.
Travis Pitts, 19, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Torie Sanders, 20, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of embezzlement, burglary of a vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said someone dumped more than 20 bags of trash on his property. He said this is not the first time this has happened.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her sister has been harassing her since their mother passed away in 2020. She said they are disputing the mother’s estate.
A North Ridge Drive Saltillo man said he was walking and his neighbor started harassing him. He said she is upset because he filed a police report because she allows her dog to run loose.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said he was headed out when an elderly white male neighbor came to the end of his driveway and started cursing about the garbage in the ditch. The unknown neighbor said if he was not so old, he would beat up the man. The man said he just had open heart surgery and didn’t need this stress.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she was on her front porch when she heard a female yelling for help across the street. She then heard a male’s voice and what she thought was a gunshot. She then saw a car pull out of the drive across the road. A female across the road said she and her ex-boyfriend were in a verbal altercation and he started slamming her car doors. She was unsure if she was assaulted.
A Highway 371 Richmond man said he has let his son, 40, live in a camper on his land for about six months. He said there are cars coming and going at all hours of the day. He said he was tired of it and wants his son to leave. The man was advised to go to justice court and begin the legal eviction process.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman made an agreement with a male neighbor she knows only by a first name to sell him a battery for $200. He paid her $45 and owed the rest. She said he was supposed to be watching her baby raccoon, but instead took it to the game warden without her permission. When she asked for the rest of the battery money, he refused.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said he was asleep on the couch when a female acquaintance woke him up around 1 a.m. and began yelling at him. He said she made him leave and locked the door. He called 911, but hung up, prompting deputies to respond. The woman said she let the man stay with her and has been giving him rides to work. She let him back inside the house to prevent further altercations.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.