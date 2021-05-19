Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Quentarius Baker, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Smith Brown, 68, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, intimidating a state witness.
Thomas Burcham, 21, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Kyle Duhrokph, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
James Dyer, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Green Tee Road woman heard a popping sound outside before 5 a.m. When she looked outside, she saw her neighbor’s Cadillac was on fire. Firefighters asked for deputies to respond when a bottle of lighter fluid was found beside the car. Deputies did not locate anyone at the neighbor’s house.
A Green Tee Road man walked outside at 6 a.m. to leave for work and noticed his 2003 Cadillac DeVille had burned. He said his girlfriend left at 4 a.m. to go to work. He said his ex-girlfriend has been threatening him and might be responsible. He said he noticed the fire department out ion front of his house but did not walk outside or realize his car was on fire.
A County Road 1946 Saltillo woman said she got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance. She said the suspect threatened to shoot and kill her. She said the argument was over property inside the house.
A County Road 53 Tupelo man said someone stole a pistol, a revolver and a pair of binoculars from his truck. He believes he locked the tuck and doesn’t know how the thief entered the truck.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said his dog attacked a neighbor’s dog. The dog was not hurt, but there were some hard feelings between the neighbors, who share a driveway. The following day, the man was delivering a package left at the end of the drive to the neighbor. When he mentioned the dogs, the neighbor got irate. When the man tried to back up, the neighbor ran alongside the truck and grabbed the man’s arm. The neighbor picked up a rock, but did not throw it.
A Green Tee Road man got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend over “relationship issues.” At one point, he may have said he wanted her to move out. She said she wasn’t leaving unless he evicted her.
A County Road 1766 Mooreville woman said her dog started barking around 7:30 p.m. and she noticed a dark colored vehicle in her drive. There was a white male working in his car. He said it ran out of gas. Someone came and picked up the man and they left. About 30 minutes later, they returned and got the vehicle.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said her husband noticed a car pull into their driveway after 2 a.m. The husband hollered at the car but got no response. She called 911 as the husband walked toward the car with a flashlight. When he shined the light in the face of the white male driver, he woke up. The driver seemed confused and drove away heading toward County Road 1766.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Security cameras at Tellini’s showed a woman parking a Ford Escape in front and a woman going into the restaurant. While she was inside, the car rolled backwards into Gloster Street and hit the front end of a Ford Mustang.
An ambulance driver said she was stopped at a traffic light at the exit ramp of Highway 45 onto Eason Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. A man driving a gold Toyota Prius side swiped the ambulance and drove away without stopping.
A South Green Street woman said someone stole her four-wheeler from her fenced in yard overnight. Her neighbor’s security camera detected motion in the area around 4 a.m. She said she purchased the ATV for $400.
A Carlock Toyota employee said a man took possession of a 2014 Chevy pickup March 14, after signing a contract that said if the bank did not approve him, he had 10 days to return the vehicle. On March 25, the bank declined him. When the dealership called the man, he said he was not returning the truck. Multiple attempts to repossess the truck have failed.
An Ida Street man said a male acquaintance of his girlfriend started banging on his apartment door around noon. The man opened the door and the suspect began to verbally assault the girlfriend and tried to force his way into the residence. When the suspect punched the man in the face, they got into a fight. The man subdued the suspect, but he fled when the man called 911.
A Veterans Boulevard man said overnight, someone stole $500 worth of tools from the bed of his truck. Security camera shoed a blond man on a bicycle stole the items at 4:18 a.m. There was a black dog with white paws walking with the man.
A Troy Street man said his tires were slashed. He is in a relationship with a woman going through a divorce and her husband has claimed responsibility.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple went through the self checkout lane and failed to scan 44 items worth $495.87. They concealed the items in bags and placed them in the shopping cart. The man was cited for shoplifting. The 22-year-old female was arrested and carried to jail.
A woman said she was staying with friends on Traceview Lane in March when an emergency came up at her home in Southaven. She left abruptly and left her $3,500 gaming laptop on the charger at the friends house. She said when she tried to get her property, it was gone. The friends said the woman is a heavy drug user and was at their house before she went to rehab. The friends said the woman called numerous times about the computer, and they agreed to leave it on the front porch at a specific time for the woman to pick up. When they returned, the laptop was gone.
A Coonewah Trail man broke up with his girlfriend. He stood back and let her get all of her belongings out of his house. Several hours later, he discovered she had cut the cords on the remote controls for the couch and the Ring doorbell box had been knocked off the wall.
A man said he met in the parking lot of a Rankin Street apartment complex two unknown Black females who wanted to purchase his pistol. He showed them the gun as well as the paperwork showing he owned the gun. The women took the gun and the paperwork and ran south.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.