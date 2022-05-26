Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Melanie Sloan, 45, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lecia Wood, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man left a work trailer at a County Road 811 Tupelo job site. While he was away, someone used bolt cutters to break into the trailer and stole an air compressor, circular saw and nail gun.
A County Road 736 Plantersville man said a female neighbor moved away and left a female dog, who has since had puppies. He said he has been tending to the 12 puppies for a month.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said an unknown white male knocked on his door around 9:15 p.m. The suspect left, but returned and banged on the door. When he did not answer the door, the suspect eventually left.
A Mitchell Road woman said her girlfriend walked up to her truck and broke the driver’s side windows, the side mirrors, two headlights and a turn signal light.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man was awakened at 2 a.m. by someone knocking on the front door. He asked who was there, but got no response. He thought he saw a flashlight outside his window.
A Mitchell Road woman requested a deputy stand by as she picked up her clothes from her former girlfriend’s apartment.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he was dating his apartment manager. They broke up in December and she “did not take it well.” His ex and her assistant manager are now harassing him. They put an eviction notice on his door, even though he is not behind on rent. He has not gone to the apartment office since the breakup and pays rent online. The women know he works nights and call during the day while he is trying to sleep.
A North Gloster woman said her baby daddy calls all the time, despite being told to stop. She has blocked his number, but he calls from other numbers.
A Littles Street woman said an unknown Black male driving a white Dodge Charger arrived at her house around 11:30 a.m. He knocked on the door several times, then used a crowbar to break out the rear passenger window of her Chevy Tahoe.
A Joann Street man said that sometime in May, someone entered his vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female tried to steal a $12 belt by putting a cheaper price tag on it. She was cited for shoplifting.
A West Main McDonald’s employee said his ex-girlfriend showed up at his work and keyed the driver’s door of his car. She was going to spray paint it as well but drove away when the man’s coworkers spotted her and came outside.
A Belk employee said a woman selected women’s and kids clothing and perfume and tried to walk out without paying. She was detained for police, carried to city court and charged with shoplifting.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a man stole a $20 Tracphone and a small tool set. He left the store and walked to the homeless shelter.
A Belk employee said a male and two females entered the store and started putting merchandise in bags. They were confronted when they tried to leave without paying for the $3,124.97 in merchandise. One male and one female jumped into a Honda Accord and fled the scene. The other woman was cited for shoplifting. She said the other two suspects were from Brooksville.
Busylad Rentals said a woman rented an electric plumbing snake in late April. She was supposed to return it the next day, but never did. They made multiple attempts to have her return the $700 tool, but she did not.
The Commodore Motel on East Main Street said they had an unwanted guest they needed removed. Police discovered the female suspect had five outstanding warrants and was arrested.
An officer went to Marvin’s to meet a Nettleton officer and take custody of a prisoner with active Tupelo warrants. In addition to the handcuffed male, the officer took custody of the man’s possessions, which included two 9mm pistols, two loaded 9mm magazines and a knife.
A woman is separated from her husband. She left her 2014 BMW at his house and allowed him to use it. When she tried to retrieve the car from the McNeece Street house, she noticed damage to the front bumper.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.