Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Jashawn Marquavious Clark, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of sexual battery, fondling.
Eric Eugene Lily, 40, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, expired tag, improper equipment, open container.
Alecia S. Lusk, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, careless driving, driving under the influence, no insurance, no driver’s license.
Jason Pannell, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he sold his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to a white guy named Craig. They agreed on a price of $7,500. The buyer handed him the cash and he signed over the title. After the buyer left, the man counted the money and he was $500 short.
The Palmetto Road Dollar General reported a white male in his 20s stole $229.35 worth of groceries. He said the man went to the self checkout, rang up the items and then left without paying.
A County Road 736 Plantersville man said someone called claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House and said he won $10 million. The caller said he needed to get a money order for $88 to cover the taxes on the winnings, then they would come to his house with the money. The 48-year-old man went to the Richmond Dollar General and got the money order and went back home. He called the man back and gave him the name and number on the money order. It was only after talking to his friend about the winnings that he came to the conclusion he had been scammed.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman heard someone knocking on her front door at 10:30 p.m. She then heard knocking on her bedroom window. She saw an unknown white couple on her front porch. He said they had a flat tire and asked to borrow a jack. When she said she could not help them, they walked back to their vehicle, which was parked at Dago’s store.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.