Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Dustin C. Collier, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana.
Shawnzell McGee, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Emmanuel Thomas, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of cocaine, following too close, driving under the influence-other, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tomlinson Drive woman said over the last week, two pit bulls have been roaming the neighborhood. They chased her onto her porch yesterday. This morning, they growled at her kids while they waited for the bus and charged them as the children got on the bus. She does not know who owns the dog but fears they will harm the children.
A Tom Foola Trail Tupelo woman said overnight, someone threw a rock through the back glass of her Ford Escape. She doesn’t know who damaged her car but said a female suspect threatened to damage her and her father’s property recently.
A Tupelo man noticed that his bank account had money taken out of it over the last few days. He knew his bank information was in paperwork he placed in a County Road 1766 Tupelo storage unit. When he went to check, he realized someone had removed his padlock and replaced it with another one. He said he will return with bolt cutters to get into the unit to see what has been stolen.
A Tupelo man was checking his County Road 830 Plantersville property around 6:30 p.m. when he heard 8-10 gun shots in rapid succession. When he walked around, he didn’t see anyone but found a black Honda Accord parked on the property. The responding deputy told him he could have the car towed away if he wanted.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn woman said around 9:15 p.m., a 2008 Chevy Avalanche ran off the road, crashed into the culvert in her driveway, then took out about 15 feet of her chain link fence. The crash also left deep ruts in her yard. The driver fled the scene. The vehicle was towed.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.