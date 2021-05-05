Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Tamara Anderson, 31, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, fraud in obtaining goods.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Little Harp Trail Saltillo man said overnight, someone hit his parked truck, which was backed into the driveway and suffered front end damage. The truck was hit with such force that it was knocked backward into some wooden benches.
The developer of a Saltillo subdivision said the Department of Environmental Quality informed them of a sewer leak. The homeowner refuses to let the contractor onto the property to fix the leak.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said for the last two weeks, a white male has driven by her house several times a day. Someone else told her the 50-something man drinks alcohol while he drives. She said he has slowed down or stopped and stared at her grandkids if they are outside.
A Tupelo woman said she bought a GE top-loading washing machine from the Nettleton Trading Post. When she got it home, it did not work. She tried to contact the trading post but got the run around.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman returned home and found a letter from a male acquaintance taped to her front door. The man said her son owed him money and threatened to kill her son if he was not paid.
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman came across a snake on her property and shot it. Her neighbor then fired twice from his property “in an unsafe direction.” She said the neighbor comes and goes at all hours of the day and night and she feels there might be some illegal activity going on.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said his nephew’s 27-year-old baby mama threatened to have people come shoot up his house. He thinks this comes from an altercation between her and the nephew that happened previously and not at his property.
A County Road 2494 Guntown woman said she was at home taking a bath around 2:30 p.m. when her husband kicked in the bathroom door. He accused her of cheating and took her cell phone and car keys. She got dressed and walked to the Shell station to call 911. The husband returned late and left the phone and keys with their kids. Deputies escorted the woman back to the house, where she collected some belongings and left without incident.
A Guntown man said he and a former roommate had an ongoing disagreement, so he agreed to move out of the Highway 348 Guntown residence about three weeks ago. When he finally had a chance to retrieve his belongings, the suspect would not allow him on the property. The suspect had a gun but did not brandish it. He thinks the suspects has sold some of his furniture.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she noticed her neighbor taking pictures of her kids. When she went to ask the neighbor what she was doing, the 54-year-old suspect began to curse at her. The suspect walked home and returned with a pistol in her hand. She fired one round into the ground by her feet and shot twice more into the air. The suspect said next time she wouldn’t miss, then walked back home.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said an unknown white female was beating on her front door at 11 p.m. She said the suspect left a car in the driveway with a note saying the car broke down and she would come back the next day to get it.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer on patrol noticed a broken window at a West Main Street business at 3:30 a.m. The business was checked but no one was there and nothing appeared to be tampered with. Police tried to call the manager but had no luck.
Police found a white Ford Mustang parked on the side of Court Street at 7:30 a.m. The car was blocking the access to a public parking lot. The car was locked and had major damage to the passenger side door.
A South Veterans Boulevard property manager said someone stole a 2006 Cub Cadet riding mower over the weekend.
A Rowan Oak man said he was driving west on West Jackson Street near the buffalo park around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran out and he hit the animal. His 2011 Toyota Camry was damaged in the process.
A Butler Road man said he let an employee take a 2019 Ford F-350 to haul equipment to mow lawns. The employee returned the equipment but left with the truck. He has tried to contact the employee to no avail.
A Victoria’s Secret employee said three black females in their early 20s entered the store. One asked the employee for a pair of leggings. When the employee went tot he back, the three suspects concealed 52 items worth more than $2,000 in their jackets. When another employee pointed out the shoplifting and they confronted the suspects, the suspect quickly left the store, heading toward Ulta.
A West Jefferson man said a female suspect was trespassing on his property. The responding officer had told the woman earlier that day she needed to leave and not return, so he arrested her disorderly conduct. A check revealed she had a second outstanding warrant as well.
A Country Lake Cove man said he got a letter from Vanguard, a financial institution. It was addressed to an unknown female but last four digits of the Social Security Number attached to the account were the same as his SSN’s last four digits. He contacted Vanguard, but they would not give him any information, since his name was not on the account.
A Mt. Fuji employee said a black female with long braids and a black male ate at the restaurant and left without paying for the $81.98 meal. The license plate was registered to a Saltillo woman.
A woman said three black females in a white Lexus SUV got upset at the amount of time she took at a stop sign by the Mall at Barnes Crossing. They were honking their horn and yelling out the window. When she made a “hand gesture” at them, one of the suspects got out and began verbally berating the woman and threatened to use a Taser she brandished on the woman. The woman drove away and called 911 as the suspects followed her. When she turned toward a Tupelo police officer, the suspects drove the other way.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.