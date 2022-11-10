Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Melissa D. Brandon, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Labryante Finnie, 21, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery.
Travis Martinelli, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
Angela D. Moxley, 47, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Samiya Welch, 23, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said four dogs chased him when he went to get his mail. He said the dogs have gone after another neighbor as well.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said a female tenant is moving out of his rental property. He said a male acquaintance has been bothering her as she tries to move. The suspect has also threatened to physically harm the man.
A Baldwyn woman said she bought a 2014 Nissan Altima from a County Road 931 Auburn used car dealer. She said the seller repossessed her car because she did not have insurance. She said lack of insurance is not a valid reason to repossess a car. The seller said the woman showed up and threatened to damage other vehicles if she was not allowed to get her stuff out of her car. He said the woman is no longer allowed on his property unless she is paying off the car in full.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said a female acquaintance entered his house at 11:30 p.m. while he was asleep. He said the doors were locked but can be opened with a card or a screwdriver. The suspect, a friend of a family member, stole a Bluetooth speaker, a pair of women’s boots and a bag of children’s clothing.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said a car was stopped on the road in front of her house at 8:30 p.m. She asked the male driver to move so she could get in her driveway, and the man cursed at her.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said an unknown male knocked on her door after 1:30 a.m. Because it was so late, she was concerned and called 911. Deputies found a man in the area with a flat tire. He said he had knocked on several doors looking for a spare tire.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.