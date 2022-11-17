Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Itasca Latea Cox, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
• Nicholas A. Manley, 27, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher D. Mister, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1355 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s two large dogs keep coming onto her property and tearing into her garbage.
A delivery man was trying to turn his truck around on County Road 404 Shannon and backed into the ditch and got stuck. He partially blocked the road and called a tow truck for assistance.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said someone stole a Rhino hunting blind from his property. It appeared the thieves pulled it up and headed toward State Park Road.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said her husband came over and stole the keys to her house and her daughter's house, then left.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said they have been taking care of his wife’s sister, who fell and broke her hip. About two weeks ago, the woman’s purse and contents went missing from the house. He waited to call law enforcement, hoping the purse would turn up.
A man said the folks at a County Road 1559 Nettleton address have been keeping a colt in a 10-by-10-foot dog pen since September. He is concerned about the health and safety of the animal.
A County Road 806 Richmond woman said the girlfriend of a male acquaintance gave her 78-year-old mother “papers” saying the acquaintance was suing the mother for $700 and she had until 7 a.m. the next day to “pay up.” They have had trouble with the man before and wanted to report the incident to law enforcement.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said an unknown white male showed up at her house at 7 p.m., beating on the front door and yelling that someone was trying to kill him. He then went around the house, beating on the windows. After a few minutes, he went to the neighbor’s house and started “messing” with their front door. Deputies charged the 44-year-old suspect with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and their newborn live with her. While family was visiting the baby, the boyfriend got upset and started yelling and cursing. A family member called 911, then left the scene. The woman said the argument was never physical, and he cooled off quickly.
Deputies responded to a County Road 521 Saltillo address after a 911 hang up call. A woman, 26, said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation. When her father injected himself into the argument, she thought it was going to get physical so she called 911. As 911 answered, her husband got in his car and left, so she hung up.
A Euclatubba Road Guntown man heard something metallic scratching at his back door around 3 a.m. He thought someone was trying to break in so he called his father, who lives on the front of the property. The father said he saw something run into the woods. At that point, the noises stopped, but the neighbor’s dogs started barking.
