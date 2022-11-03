Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Derrick Dewayne Bady, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a counterfeit instrument, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Mandy Sue Gray, 40, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper tag.
• Jessica D. Neese, 31, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
• Sarah J. Thompson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
• Shawn Wade, 45, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson Gas on Highway 145 in Shannon said an employee cranked a Ford work truck that had been sitting in the yard for a couple of weeks and realized someone had cut off the catalytic converters.
An Ohio man was staying at a County Road 506 Shannon RV park and noticed a stray dog that appeared to be malnourished. The manager said the dog just showed up and is hanging around because people are feeding it.
An employee at the Palmetto Road Dollar General said a couple came in around 12:30 p.m. stole several items. They fled the store in a black Honda Accord heading east.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said several dogs came over from a neighbor’s property about a week ago. One dog, a bulldog mix, got under one of her cars and refuses to come out from under the truck.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said her brother has two dogs that are not being cared for and are chained up at his house. She said they had no foot or water.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said a man driving a white SUV pulling a trailer asked if he did maintenance for the complex. The suspect then asked about a female who was recently evicted and some blocks that she left behind. When he told the suspect the blocks did not belong to the female, the suspect got upset and threatened to beat him up.
A County Road 933 Auburn man said the neighbor down the road often play loud music and it disturbs him. He can hear the music when he is inside his house. He and his son went outside around 8 p.m. and fired around a dozen shotgun shells. The neighbor yelled and said he would turn the music up even louder. This is an ongoing issue.
A Hickory Flat man was leaving his grandmother’s County Road 1178 Mooreville house around 9 p.m. the next door neighbor was playing loud music and being loud themselves. He asked them to turn it down so his elderly grandmother could sleep. There was a brief exchange of words which led the man to call 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
