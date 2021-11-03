Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Brown, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container.
Shadney Brown, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cecil Wagers, 60, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methadone with intent to sell.
Allen Zinn, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, cyberstalking.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road Road 1389 Saltillo man said he saw someone walking around across the road with a lighter at 2 a.m. He thought it seemed suspicious.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his 27-year-old son was temporarily staying with him. At 4:30 a.m., the intoxicated son started a disturbance. Shortly after the man called 911, the son left.
A County Road 2768 Baldwyn man's wife woke him at 7 a.m. on Sunday claiming there was someone outside. He found his intoxicated 68-year-old neighbor laying outside his front door. He called 911 and an ambulance carried the neighbor to the hospital.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman, 28, and her husband, 41, got into an argument because she didn't come home last night. She wanted deputies to remove the husband from the property. Deputies explained that since he lived there, they could not make him leave. Both the woman and the husband agreed to leave.
A Hollywood, Alabama, woman said her husband left their car unlocked while they attended a wedding reception at The Antler on County Road 41. She said a large quantity of checks from her cleaning business were stolen from the car.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said a brown and white dog showed up at his place, attacked his dog and growled at his 4-year-old child.
A Mitchell Road woman, 51, said her daughter's boyfriend was in the daughter's bedroom. She wanted to talk to the daughter but the couple locked the door and refused to come out.
A Grand Bay, Alabama, man said while running fiber optic cable along County Road 1389, his employee stole his Ford F-350. He texted the employee saying he would take him back to Alabama. The employee replied he already had a ride. There was also a .40-caliber pistol and about $1,000 cash in the truck.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man said his daughter's 19-year-old boyfriend stole a safe from the man's home. He said the safe contained all three children's Social Security cards and birth certificates, plus five car titles. He said the boyfriend also stole the daughter's iPhone 11. He also took her car title and forged her name to get the car retitled.
A County Road 1371 Nettleton man said someone took his county-issued garbage can.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman, 28, and her husband, 41, got into a verbal altercation two days ago. This morning, he called, saying he was coming to the house to (expletive) her up. He said he was going to destroy her stuff and she better hope she was not at home.
A Crest Lane Guntown woman said someone wrote a $1,500 check on her bank account and used mobile deposit with Regions Bank. She said she has never used checks with the account, but they might be from a starter pack that she never received.
A company delivered $1,800 worth of drywall to a Saltillo job site in late August. The customer wrote out a check and gave it to the driver. When the company tried to deposit the check, they realized it was not signed. They have been trying unsuccessfully since mid-October to find the man to get him to sign the check.
A 35-year-old County Road 1310 Skyline man said his mother took his wallet while he was gone. She texted him today to come get all of his belongings from her house. He called 911 to get deputies to escort him. The mother allowed him to get his stuff without incident.
An 80-year-old woman said she has been staying with a 62-year-old female acquaintance at the friend's Highway 371 Mooreville house for several months. Lately, the friend has been asking for money a lot and gets angry and yells at her when she doesn't give her any. Today, the friend started yelling and pushing her across the living room. The friend told her she needed to be out of the house by the next day and any property she leaves will be put outside or destroyed.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman and her boyfriend got into an argument because she wanted to leave after 11 p.m. to retrieve some property she left at her grandmother's house. Before deputies arrived, the boyfriend left and went elsewhere for the night to calm down.
A Palmetto Road woman got home and discovered someone had kicked in the front door. The burglar stole a PlayStation 4 console, two controllers, a headset, an iPhone 11 and a green clothes basket. She tracked the phone to Palmetto Road near Graham Drive and recovered it.
A Highway 371 Tupelo man, 41, said his wife, 28, placed a tracking app on his phone without his permission. He said they have been in several arguments lately.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his neighbors have been coming onto his property and damaging his vehicle. He has video of the neighbor slashing the left front tire of his 2002 Lincoln Town Car. He said it has been going on for about two weeks.
A Marietta woman went to a friend’s County Road 1567 house to visit. She and another friend then went to Pontotoc to pick up someone. When she got ready to go home about 90 minutes later, her purple and white makeup bag containing five rings was missing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 29.
