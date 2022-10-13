Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jaquavious Babbitt, 24, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, possession of a Schedule II drug, no child restraint, destruction of county property, disorderly conduct, expired driver’s license, failure to comply, failure to dim headlights.
Alisha Tackett, 31, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
Sabrina White, 25, of Marietta, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 404 Verona man saw four people in his yard around 6:15 a.m. He did not know them and asked them to leave. When they refused, he called 911.
A County Road 445 Saltillo man said his security system alerted him of movement at 4:15 a.m. A neighbor’s dog came into his yard, got into his dog’s kennel and attacked his dog. It has happened before. He tried talking to the woman, but she refuses to do anything.
A West Garrison Street woman said two stray dogs have been coming onto her property and tearing up her trash.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman filed a previous report about her yard being rolled. She said the suspect spraypainted the word “whore” on the garbage can. She believes her neighbor’s teenage son is responsible. She has had ongoing problems with the neighbors. She called back 30 minutes later to say she was at the end of her driveway taking pictures of the vandalism when the neighbor started yelling at her. His girlfriend then asked if she should go get a gun.
A County Road 407 Guntown man said he was asleep when he heard a loud noise. He went outside to find someone had rolled his yard. They had also kicked in the front door, damaging the frame and the drywall around the door.
A Guntown man said his sister, 44, threatened to burn their mother’s County Road 1261 Nettleton trailer with the mother in it. The sister allegedly said she would sit in the camper just to watch her mother’s face as she burns. The suspect broke into the trailer today and stole jewelry, photos and food. She also wrote profanities on the door and walls. The mother confirmed the reports.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman said people have been trespassing on her property and in her yard for the last three weeks. She said they have tried to break into her house on several occasions.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports with narratives filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
