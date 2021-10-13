Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Bassett, 44, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, conspiracy to commit a crime.
Charles William-Ross Conley, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Jeremy McMahan, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, attempted false pretense.
Octarious Starks, 26, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Timothy Teeters, 28, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 600 man said his neighbor's pit bull chased his cat up and over his 2019 Hyundai Elantra. He said the dog caused heavy damage to the front bumper.
A Baldwyn woman said someone broke into the Highway 371 Mooreville house she owns and uses for storage. The thief broke the plywood used as a door and stole 24 antique decorative dolls, a lawn mower, an acoustic guitar and amplifier, two boxes of assorted hand tools and a box of antique records.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said the neighbors down the road are dumping stuff in the yard and it has gotten very bad. He was advised to contact the board of supervisors.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said as she got home, her 18-year-old daughter was trying to drive off in her father's truck without permission.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man, 36, said he let his 28-year-old ex-wife stay with him for a few days. She stole his bank card and made numerous purchases. He only learned of the theft after she left, when his bank notified him of possible fraudulent charges.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said he was just trying to pack up his things and leave until their divorce is final. His intoxicated wife did not want him to leave and "started throwing things and acting crazy."
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said she recently let her 43-year-old daughter move in. The daughter took the woman's phone and allegedly called a gang member to "take care" of her husband. The mother took the phone back. The daughter started throwing things around the house and walked outside.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her purse, which contained her insurance card, driver's license and two debit cards.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man walked into the police department to file a report. He was at home last night and saw his wife's phone light up. He walked over to see what it was and saw there was another phone there. She then ran out of the house. He said he wants her gone. He doesn't want her back at the house.
A South Gloster Advance Auto employee said a customer came in and wanted him to look at his car. He told the man he was off duty, so he would need to ask another employee. The customer started a verbal altercation, then went to his car and produced a weapon. The suspect continued asking, "What did you say to me?" while brandishing the weapon before leaving.
The Belden Truck Stop on McCullough Boulevard said a customer picked up a 12-pack of beer at 1 a.m. and walked out without paying.
A Burger King Eason Boulevard manager said a female employee came in around lunchtime to look at her work schedule. The suspect started a verbal altercation and got in the manager's face, pointing her finger and pushing the manager. The suspect then grabbed a chair from the restaurant and hurled it at the manager's car, damaging the windshield, hood and passenger door.
A Tupelo woman said her ex's ex has been trying to contact her by text and multiple Snapchat accounts. The suspect has threatened her and said if she finds out where the woman works, she will show up and do what she needs to do.
A Martin Street woman said a female acquaintance came to her rental property. When she told the suspect her belongings were on the front porch, the suspect and an unknown female began threatening to fight her.
A Burger King Eason Boulevard employee said she has had prior issues with her manager. She went in to check her work schedule since she has been approved for overtime. She said the female manager assaulted her without any reason outside the restaurant and she suffered injuries to her face. She said the manager then grabbed be cell phone and threw it, damaging it. The police report was taken at 3 p.m. at the emergency room.
A North Veterans mini storage said a customer was in default on a unit, so they put a new lock and a lien tag on the unit. The customer reportedly cut the lock around 7 p.m. and took her belongings, without paying her bill.
A Garfield Street man heard glass break around 5:30 a.m. When he checked, the window in his storm door had been shot multiple times with a BB gun. He said about a month ago, he saw a man walking down the street at 2:30 a.m. shooting a BB gun. He told the suspect to stop and the suspect said he was going to get the man.
A South Gloster Captain D's employee said a former employee, her sister and her friends have been threatening her in person and via phone. She is concerned that the four suspects will show up at her house and try something.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.