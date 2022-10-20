Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan Freeman, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Dameion Gaston, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Timothy Jenkins, 51, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Bradford Drive Tupelo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a Glock 9mm pistol from the center console and a pair of prescription Ray-Bay sunglasses.
A Magnolia Villas Way Mooreville man said someone entered his possibly unlocked car during the night and stole a Glock 9mm pistol from the center console. His dog started barking around 3 a.m.
A Magnolia Villas Way Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his locked SUV and stole a watch, 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 30 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
A Michelle Cove Mooreville woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her purse, Social Security card and the key to the car.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman found a truck on her property. She thinks the truck is stolen because a male acquaintance showed up at 5 a.m. banging on the door and asking for help. The suspect said he shot himself in the foot. Her husband took the suspect to the hospital.
A County Road 1569 Mooreville woman said someone entered her unlocked car during the night and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said she “got into it” with a coworker and left work. When she got home, she texted a male friend to tell the coworker to come get her belongings from the woman’s home. The man came over to her place, saying he was concerned about the coworker. At some point, he began slapping the woman’s rear end and making lewd comments. She got mad and told him to stop. She physically pushed him off of her and he left.
A Mount Vernon Road woman, 78, thought she was talking to a friend on Facebook Messenger. The “friend” then said if she sent them gift cards, they would give her $100,000 from the National Health Institute. She sent them $2,000 before she realized it was a scam.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked car overnight and stole his wallet. Neighbors spotted a suspicious black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, in the neighborhood in the early morning hours.
A Tupelo man said he let a friend borrow his 12-foot utility trailer to move. While the trailer was at the friend’s County Road 1569 Mooreville residence, it was stolen. He said he just put new fenders, tires, rims, lights, wiring and flooring on the trailer.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman said, overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. Papers were strewn about the car and there was $4 in change missing. Her security camera showed a man dressed all in black in a black car was responsible.
A Booneville woman, 57, said two men in their late 20s got into a fight so she stopped the car in Sherman. The men then started fighting the in the middle of the road. She drove away to County Road 263 where she called 911. Sherman police responded and took control. One of the men was carried to the hospital by ambulance.
A Herdtown Road woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole $40 cash, a debit card and two credit cards.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.