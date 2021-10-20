Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Brown, 35, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense, uttering a forgery, speeding, no insurance.
Don Cornelos Gilleylen, 45, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, manslaughter.
Daniel Perry, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
William Tyler Phillips. 24, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling, two counts of simple assault.
Cornelius Pryor, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said her boyfriend locked her out of the bedroom and wouldn't let her get any clothes. He unlocked the door when the deputy pulled in the driveway. She said everything was OK and she didn't need a report.
An Omega Motion Saltillo employee said when she went on break, she noticed everyone was looking at her car. When she got to the 2008 Ford Fusion, she noticed both side view mirrors and one windshield wiper had been damaged. She had an altercation with two women the day before and thinks one or both of them is responsible.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her husband told her he was going to make her life hell. He grabbed the paperwork from her hands and slung it all over. He then took her phone and would not return it. She left and went to a store to call 911.
A Hayes Drive woman said a coworker has been calling and texting her. She thinks the suspect is trying to make her lose her job.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said his wife moved out 8 weeks ago. She returned to the house to work things out but left again. He told her if she didn't want to work things out, she needs to stay away from the residence.
A County Road 810 Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her place at 5:30 a.m. beating on her window because she had his vehicle towed out of her yard. She has told him numerous times to stay off her property. She also tried several times to get him to remove the vehicle before it was towed.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man returned home and noticed his 50-inch Android television was missing. When he looked around, another television, a PlayStation 4 console and two controllers were also missing. Two DVD players had been thrown on the floor. He was unsure if they had been damaged.
A Drive 1101 Guntown man said his neighbor's seven to nine large to medium-sized dogs are coming onto his property and "causing a lot of mayhem." He asked the neighbor to keep the dogs off his property, and the neighbor said he was not able to do that.
A Colt Lane Guntown man said after a hearing at the Lee County Justice Center, his nephew approached and started an altercation. The suspect said he had the right to enter the house no matter what the man said. He added that he will get into the house even if he has to step over the man.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he bought a trailer. While he was in the hospital, his daughter saw a male acquaintance pulling the trailer off the man's property without permission.
A Bentgrass Circle Saltillo woman said juveniles have been throwing rocks at her house after school. She said it has happened several times and she wants it to stop.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An Oak View Drive man said he stopped at a Deer Park Road convenience store around 12:30 a.m. to get a drink. While he was inside, the female passenger in the car drove off in his red Monte Carlo. She returned the car around 7 a.m. She said another man was responsible for the unauthorized use of his vehicle. When he checked the car, he realized $400 worth of tools were missing.
Mr. Rooter on East Main Street said someone stole the catalytic converters off two work vans and damaged a third van. Security cameras show a maroon SUV dropping off a man around 3 a.m. and him stealing the items.
A man said he and a female were checking out of the Econo Lodge on Mississippi Drive around 9 a.m. and got into an argument. He tried to walk away, but she followed him as he walked to Tractor Supply Company. She then picked up a rock and threw it, hitting him in the back of the neck. She did not deny the assault, saying he broke her phone. The 26-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence and carried to jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee saw a man conceal a television sound bar inside his pants and attempt to walk out of the store without paying for the $279 items. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Jeff Homan Boulevard business said part of their fence has been knocked down. They feel one of the trucks at the trucking company next door was responsible. When the man approached the neighboring business, they denied having anything to do with the damage.
An Albany Street man said his neighbor keeps cutting the internet cable that runs to his house. He said Comcast has come out twice to replace the cable, but the neighbor keeps cutting it. The female next door said she did not want the cable laying in her yard, because the fencing company will not work on her fence until the cable is buried.
A woman said her $300 Michael Kors wallet fell out of her car door while loading items in the West Main Walmart parking lot. The wallet contained $300 in cash, plus her debit card, credit card, driver's license and college ID. Security cameras show a black GMC SUV pull up next to her car. A couple picked up the wallet, looked inside, then looked around and concealed it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.