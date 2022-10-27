Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Joshua Andrew Roberts, 35, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Zacchaeus T. Washington, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Dominique Witherspoon, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, accessory after the fact.
Euna Frances Wren, 59, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman, 54, said her soon-to-be ex-husband, 41, threatened her by text. He said he would kill her if she took money out of their joint bank account. They are in the process of divorcing.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said a 20-year-old male showed up at his house at 12:45 p.m. and started banging on the door. When no one came to the door, the suspect went next door and got in the neighbor’s car. The suspect said he had been beaten up, but would not say who did it or where it happened. Deputies said the suspect did not appear to be beaten or injured. He was arrested, charged with trespassing.
A County Road 1460 Auburn man said an unknown man came to his front door around 2:30 p.m. When no one came to the door, the suspect drove through the carport and around the backyard. The incident was captured on the man’s security camera.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said he agreed to allow a male acquaintance stay with him, but it was supposed to only be temporary. When he asked the friend to leave, the friend refused and threatened the man, saying if he did not have a place to lay his head, it would not be good for the man. The said the friend brings other people to the house and they do drugs together. The deputy explained the process of having someone legally evicted.
A Highway 178 Skyline furniture store noticed a car parked in the grass beside the parking lot. Thinking it was suspicious and not knowing who was in the car, employees called 911. Deputies found a man inside the car. He was soon picked up by a relative.
