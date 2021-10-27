Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Bernard Bash, 34, of Mathiston, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cassie Dunnaway, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, cyberstalking.
Maranda Harris, 39, of Burnsville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
James Hurd, 52, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, open container, public intoxication.
Janette Montez, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Angela Moss, 41, of Booneville, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Javyison Stennis, 26, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she saw someone on her security camera in her backyard at 6:30 a.m.
A County Road 752 Tupelo woman said someone threw a rock through her back window overnight. She said she has had an ongoing problem with two female subjects. They left four live bullets by her car door. She thinks they are trying to send her a message.
A Belden man said someone tore down a shed on his County Road 830 property. The suspect also broke into the vacant house through the back door. He said nothing appeared to be stolen and no one has permission to be in the house.
A Fulton man said someone stole a Stihl leaf blower off of his landscaping trailer as it was parked on County Road 1050 Tupelo.
A County Road 506 Shannon man was trying to sell his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Facebook. He was contacted by a man willing to pay more than $33,000. The buyer picked up the bike when the financing with Harley-Davidson appeared to go through. When he called the company later, he learned the buyer's bank account did not exist and the sale did not go through.
An Auburn Road Chevron employee said a young man came into the store around 4:30 p.m. to purchase alcohol. Since the male was underage, he refused to sell. The suspect got mad, cursed at the man and then left.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Tupelo woman, 37, is separated from her 55-year-old husband. She went back to her house and collected her belongings without incident. As she got ready to leave, she discovered she had lost the keys to her new residence and couldn't find them anywhere.
A County Road 1704 Saltillo woman said her son, 41, and his 31-year-old girlfriend were both on drugs and got into a physical altercation. When she tried to break up the fight, the girlfriend got upset with the woman and began yelling at her. The couple left before deputies arrived. The woman wanted to get a protection order against them and to start the eviction process.
A County Road 951 Guntown woman said her neighbor's pit bull came over and attacked and killed her beagle/bloodhound mix.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.