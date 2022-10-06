Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Brad Edwards, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Timothy Mayben, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Hugh Pannell, 40, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a stolen car, disorderly conduct.
Jason Rollins, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Thrasher, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a stolen car, false ID.
Manessa Young, 40, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable person.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said as he was driving home, there was a trailer parked near the road. He clipped the corner of the trailer and drove home on a flat tire. A family member drove the man back to the scene, where he met with a deputy to file a report.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said his neighbor moved a left a pit bull. When he attempted to catch the dog, it tried to bite him. He called 911 to see what rights he had to protect himself and family.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said a neighbor moved and left a pit bull. When her mother tried to feed the dog, it tried to bite her.
A County Road 598 woman said as she turned off of Highway 6, a dark SUV passed another car to get behind her and followed her most of the way home. She lost the vehicle’s headlights and turned into her drive. A short time later, the SUV drove past her house. She thinks the driver was stalking her.
A man was driving down the road and saw a vehicle behind a County Road 800 Mooreville church around 10 p.m. When he pulled in, he saw a white male pouring gas into a garbage can. When he got out to confront the suspect, a white female got out of the car and said they were getting a gas can out of the garbage. The suspects left before deputies could arrive.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
