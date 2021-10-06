Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Andrew McClung, 26, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Casey Moore, 33, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of child pornography.
Bradley South, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering of an auto, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man said a gray pit bull showed up at his house and will not leave. The dog is not aggressive but he doesn't want the dog to take up residence on his property.
A Mooreville Pizza employee said a woman came in around 11:45 a.m. She walked around the store placing chips, drinks, candy and beef jerky in her purse. When the employee tried to confront her, she ran from the store and drove away in a black GMC Yukon.
A County Road 701 Saltillo man said his neighbors dogs are running loose and coming onto his property.
A Pontotoc County man said a male acquaintance and his family have been threatening him by phone and by text. They think the man is the reason their family member is in jail on a false pretense capias charge.
A woman said a small black SUV was driving slowly down the road and pulled into her driveway around 2:15 p.m. She raised the blinds to get a better look and the car quickly backed up and left.
A Wilson Trail Saltillo man said his son was riding his bike at the end of the road when two men in a pickup stopped near him. When the man yelled for his son to come home, a suspect got out of the passenger side and approached the boy. When the man yelled out again, the suspects left at a high rate of speed.
A County Road 1498 woman spotted a white van driven by a man parked near the intersection with County Road 931. After the van left, a man was standing there throwing things at the light pole.
A Drive 272 Shannon man, 60, got into an argument with his 38-year-old girlfriend and called 911. He told deputies he only wanted to give back his reading glasses. She said she didn't have his glasses and she was packing her clothes and leaving him.
A Highway 363 Guntown man said he gave a ride to a woman he met in Tupelo a few weeks ago. When he dropped her off, she stole the keys to his van. When he walked outside tonight, his 2004 Chevy Venture was gone.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Nation Hills Drive man said his job kept him out of town for an extended period. While he was away, a female acquaintance who used to live in the apartment took two handguns and two rifles. He said the handguns were between the mattress and the bed foundation. The long arms were under the bed. The suspect also took the bed.
A Beasley Drive woman said she was outside around 7 a.m. waiting on her friend. A male acquaintance walked up, started calling her names and slapped her. She ran inside and called 911.
A North Eason Boulevard mechanic shop said someone broke into the work trucks overnight and stole assorted tools.
A Barnes Crossing Road supply company said overnight, someone stole the catalytic converters off two large company trucks.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a "known shoplifter" took 9 smart watches out of their packaging and concealed them in his pockets. When confronted at the exit, the suspect assaulted an employee and fled in a Ford Taurus.
A woman said seven months ago, she signed an agreement to pay $35 per month for unlimited use of a car wash. She recently cancelled the agreement and the manager refunded her $200. When she returned for the rest of her money, the manager didn't show. An employee said that manager no longer worked there.
Police were called to an East Main business around 4 p.m. where a male was harassing customers. The suspect had an open alcoholic beverage in his hand and smelled of alcohol. The manager said the man was asking folks for money, drinking and making his customers uncomfortable. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Lumpkin Avenue man said he borrowed $80 from a female friend before she moved out. The female has been asking for her money, saying if she didn't get the cash she would be paid back in blood.
A Shelton Drive man said a former girlfriend has been stalking and harassing him through calls, texts and social media.
A Barnes Crossing Kia security guard found a white male in the back parking lot around 9:45 p.m. trying to steal scrap iron car parts off a trailer. When confronted, the suspect fled toward Saltillo.
The manager of Love's Truck Stop in Belden said a man driving a commercial box truck parked in a no parking zone around 8 p.m. He said he was having mechanical issues. He then started throwing rocks at the building. When asked to leave, he cursed at an employee. He then entered the store and "engaged in an obscenity hurling altercation" with the manager. Part of the altercation was recorded when the manager called 911. The suspect left but returned around 9:30 p.m. When police responded, the suspect was belligerent, refused to put down his cell phone and would not provide identification. He was arrested, charged with disturbance of a business and failure to comply.
