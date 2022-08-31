Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Greg Vinson, 36, of Tupelo was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Ford, 55, of Mantachie was charged with possession of a schedule II drug by the Lee County Sheriff’s office.
Xavier Mitchell, 26, of Tupelo was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by the Tupelo Police Department.
Corey Carter, 41, of Okolona was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for violation of probation.
James Newcomb, 36, of Tupelo was charged with possession of meth with intent, the sale of meth and the sale of a controlled substance by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man reported his vehicle was stolen at the truck stop near the intersection of County Road 506 and Highway 245 on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is a silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata with a black hood. The man said when he left his vehicle that afternoon, no one was around it. When he came back to the truck stop later that night, it was no longer there.
A County Road 115 woman said she saw a man standing in front of her home Tuesday morning when watching her children get on the school bus. She said when her dog barked at the man, he pulled out a gun but did not shoot it. She also said once she called 911, the man fled on foot down the street.
A County Road 1009 man said a woman showed up at his home on Tuesday morning and refused to leave. He said she went through his mailbox and walked back to his house. The reporting deputy said she was still on the property when they arrived. The man said the woman was the mother of his three children, but he told her she was not allowed on his property any longer. The woman was charged with trespassing and is in the Lee County Adult Jail on a $600 bond.
A County Road 1349 man said his security camera recorded video of a man parking a white Dodge Caravan in his driveway. The man said the driver exited his van, walked across his front yard and cut a handful of flowers out of his flowerbed before leaving the property. The man said the next day a different man came was caught on camera returning the flowers in a vase with a note saying he was sorry for taking the flowers.
A woman said she kicked two individuals out of her vehicle for damaging it at the intersection of State Park Road and County Road 1282. She said they threw something at her car as she was leaving.
A Winford woman said when she returned from a trip early Wednesday morning, her boyfriend began yelling at her and calling her names. There was no physical altercation and the boyfriend agreed to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed since Saturday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said the man dating his ex-wife has come to his camper four times in the middle of the night. He said he believes the harassment is connection to a Child Protective Service case he has against his ex-wife. The man left the campground before police arrived.
A man said while at a concert on Saturday night, someone bent the license plate of his truck, broke its tag lights and stole his three ball hitch and gas can.
A man said he damaged the rental moving truck as well as a gas pump’s guard railing at the Savings Gas Station on East Main Street when he did not take a wide enough turn while leaving. He was unable to provide insurance on the vehicle and was not able to contact the business he rented the truck from.
A woman said she lost her keys while at a concert on Saturday night. When she came back to look for the keys the next morning, she found the rear driver’s side window on her vehicle was shattered. Nothing was stolen. She left the vehicle in the parking lot and said she would have someone pick it up later.
A man from Animal Zone in the Barnes Crossing mall said he witnessed through security footage an employee take a total of $440 in cash from the register over the last few days.
An officer was dispatched to Mel Drive near North Gloster Street about an abandoned vehicle. He found a 2007 Buick Lucerne CX blocking the right of way on the northbound lane of traffic. He said he waited 25 minutes for the drive to return before calling a tow truck.
A woman said her iPhone 12 was stolen on Aug. 25 from the Avon Lea Assisted Living.
A man said he was inside his home when he noticed a man looking around his property. When the homeowner confronted the man, he punched him in the face several times with a closed fist before fleeing on his bicycle before officers could arrive. The reporting officer said he spoke with neighbors. After the neighbor and homeowner gave a description of the man, the reporting officer provided a mug shot of the possible suspect. The homeowner said the mug shot was the man. The man was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A woman said she was sitting in her living room when she heard three loud bangs at the front door. When she opened the door, two young men were running from her home. She said there was damage to her screen door because of the knocking.
A woman said she was being harassed by phone by a man who reportedly is in the military and currently overseas. She said he asked her to send him money using a cryptocurrency, and she sent him $1,000 worth of BitCoin. She then gave him her credit card and banking information so he could deposit her $1,000. She said the bank flagged the transaction as fraud. She said the man has been trying to use her card to purchase items from companies she does not know and some purchases on the Apple store. She said he threatened to send sexual pictures that she sent him to the newspaper. She said she tried to contact the newspaper via email but got no response.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard Dollar General employee said a man shoplifted from the store. She said she tried to stop the man, who ran out of the store with a shirt and a pack of underwear valued at $35 in his hands but she was unsuccessful. The man left in a tan older model pick up truck.
An Ida Street woman said she was rear ended by a blue Buick when she turned onto Ida Street. Both parties left the scene. The woman’s silver Lexus sustained heavy damage to the back bumper and she was uninsured at the time of the incident.
The manager of the South Gloster Street Walmart Neighborhood Market said a man on a bicycle refused to leave. The manger said employees asked the man and he told them he would “shoot and fight” them while riding away on his bicycle.
An officer said he was patrolling South Gloster Street near the Regions Bank and saw a Black Ford F150 in the parking lot. He went to the truck because the business was closed and found the owner, who had an active warrant. The man was arrested and taken to the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail.
A manager at Terminix on Cliff Gookin Boulevard said they parked their 2016 Ford Econ 450 in their gated parking lot on Aug. 18. On Tuesday, employees noticed the catalytic converter had been stolen. The manager said there was no sign of forced entry into the parking lot, but an individual could walk around the east side of the building to enter the parking lot
The owner of Greenscapes Landscaping said the catalytic converter of his Ford F2s was also stolen from the gated parking lot he and Terminix shared.
A man said his GL-Kilotoe bass guitar was stolen from the rear of his vehicle while it was parked at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center on Monday. Security advised him to file a report to see the security footage. The bass guitar was valued at $700.
A man reported that a woman committed embezzlement at Dan's Rent to Own. He said on Oct. 19, 2019, the woman signed a rental agreement for a bedroom suit valued at $750 and on May 15, 2022, and a mattress valued at $260. The man said the woman never made payments and no longer had the property.
A North Gloster Street Walmart employee said two individuals attempt to shoplift $114 in food items on Tuesday. Employees confronted them and recovered the times. The individuals were given a citation by officers when they arrived on scene.
A South Gloster Street Walmart employee said a woman attempted to shoplift two alcoholic beverages and a bag of chips totaling $11 on Tuesday. The woman tried to conceal the items in a backpack.
A man said a portable toilet was stolen from a job site located on Oak Drive and West Jackson Extended between Aug. 22 and Aug. 30.
An officer reported an abandoned 2007 Dodge Ram at the intersection of South Thomas Street and Mitchell Road. No one was in the vehicle, and it was blocking traffic, so the officer had it towed.
A woman said she loaned a man money in 2017. Since the time of the verbal agreement, the man paid her $150. She said he owed her $5,166, which he agreed to pay every two weeks. She provided an itemized list and a recording of the agreement.
A McCullough Boulevard McDonalds employee said she got into a physical alteration with another employee while taking orders on Tuesday. She said the other employee struck her multiple times with her fists. She said the other employee left the area before officers could arrive.
An officer said he was dispatched to an apartment on Wilson Street regarding a man using profanity as kids walked along the street. The officer found the man had to bench warrants and detained him without incident.
A woman said she was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday. A blue Toyota Corolla backed into her gray Toyota Corolla, causing minor damage. She said the other driver fled the scene of the accident before police responded.
A manager at the South Gloster Neighborhood Walmart said a woman tried to conceal $23 worth of items without paying for them. The reporting officer made contact with the shoplifter and arrested her.
A man said someone had keyed a obscene insult in the hood of his 2017 Dodge Challenger while it was parked in the southwest parking lot of the Grand Ole Oaks apartment complex. He said he was unsure who might have damaged it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
