The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Preston Kyle Brooks Dean, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, warrant for kidnapping.
Anthony Deangelo Henton, 38, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, warrant for armed robbery.
Qui’tavis Rogers, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 245, Shannon, man said he was in bed and heard a thump around 7 p.m. When he got up the next morning, he noticed one of the house’s double-pane windows was broken.
A County Road 506, Shannon, woman said she keeps a Glock pistol in her bag. She went to Oxford on Sunday and the gun was in the bag. When she checked Tuesday evening, the gun was missing. She did not know who might have stolen the gun.
A Belden woman was driving down County Road 1349 in the Auburn community and tried to turn around. She did not complete the U-turn, getting the Chevy Cruze stuck in the ditch around 11:15 p.m. The left front wheel was scratched from running off the road. Deputies called Midway wrecker to remove the car and clear the roadway.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
