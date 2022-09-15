The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said an injured beagle showed up on her property. The dog was malnourished and appeared to have two broken back legs and a hip injury. The deputy contacted the humane society and arranged for the animal to be picked up.
A Mallard Drive Guntown woman said an unknown white female has been stealing water from the pavilion at Sportsman Lake. The suspect, who is reportedly staying at a house on Blue Gill Lane, has been using the outside water faucet to water jugs and to bathe.
A Catfish Lane Guntown woman said someone is stealing water from her faucet and stealing gas from her car.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been staying on his property for a while. He recently asked the suspect to leave, but he refuses.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo man said an acquaintance stole a $140 battery off his tractor recently. He has cameras on his property but is having problems downloading the images to his computer. He wanted a report of the incident and plans to file charges later when he gets his computer fixed.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman got an alert from her security system. She saw on video a man in her carport stealing a Huffy bicycle and riding away.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said the Veterans Administration delivered his three prescription medications but the package was not there when he looked. He checked next door since the neighbor’s dog has a history of carrying things off. He found the package, and the bottles had been chewed on.
A Nanney Drive woman said a male acquaintance has been sending threatening texts. She said he used to work for a family member who passed away. He now thinks he should get items that are not his.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 9.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
