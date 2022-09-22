Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Austin Wayne Loyd, 31, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, debit card fraud.
Vanity Rneicia Reed, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Thomas Wade, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of aggravated domestic violence, petty larceny.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Birmingham Ridge Road convenience store employee opening the store at 5 a.m. found an unknown white male sitting on the bench in front of the store. She asked him to leave and he refused. After she called 911, the man walked away.
A Mooreville man driving to work was traveling east on Highway 178 around 6:45 a.m. He spotted a male acquaintance heading the other way. As they passed, the man heard a loud bang and noticed something had hit his windshield.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman said she ordered a lift chair to be delivered Sept. 1 but she never received it. When she called the company, they said the chair was returned because a female suspect told the delivery driver that the chair was no longer needed. The woman said she doesn’t know anyone with the suspect’s name.
A Brilliant, Alabama man said he and his ex-wife have been unable to agree on a date when he can get his belongings from their County Road 1349 marital home. He was unable to make the initial date. He thought his attorney had set up a new date, but he was arrested for trespassing when he went that day.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said she saw on her security cameras two black males standing in her backyard at 9:15 p.m. She said she has filed similar reports in the past.
A County Road 323 Tupelo woman said her brother is in the hospital in Oxford for alcohol treatment and she is his emergency contact. The brother’s girlfriend/baby mama has called and texted several times. She does not want to provide details of his situation to the girlfriend. The girlfriend then left a voicemail threatening to cause her physical harm.
A Mooreville man said he was working on a 2012 Peterbilt truck for a Baldwyn man. When the owner didn’t pay for the $10,000 in repairs, he went to court and was awarded possession. Recently, a male acquaintance asked about purchasing the truck. When the man’s wife went to clean the truck, they discovered it was missing. He now has messages from the acquaintance that he stole the truck.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
