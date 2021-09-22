Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Rachael Brooks, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Rachele Dodd, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Terrell Franklin, 18, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, disorderly conduct.
Stevenson Rucker, 47, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Nikki Russell, 32, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Cheryl Whitt, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said there was an older model Chevy truck blocking the driveway to her house. She did not know who it belonged to or why it was there.
A landlord said he is in the process of evicting a man from his Highway 370 Baldwyn rental house. He said the tenant has a pet cat that is not getting sufficient food or water.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman said she let a couple she knows stay with her for a couple of weeks. After they left, she noticed her Social Security card, debit card and a gold anklet were missing from her purse. She then discovered her Stihl string trimmer was missing.
A Baldwyn woman said a white male in a large Chevy pickup nearly ran her off the side of Highway 45 near Guntown. When she pulled over, the truck pulled over as well. The man verbally criticized her driving. When she asked him to leave, he said "I'm not going no damn where." She then called 911.
A High Point Road Bissell man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1452 Saltillo man noticed someone had been inside his shop and stolen lawn mower blades, a Poulan chain saw, shovels, car ramps and a car battery jump box. He thinks his 53-year-old is responsible for the thefts. The son has stolen electricity in the past.
A Big Buck Trail Guntown woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend's mother, 43. She asked for deputies to stand by while she gathered her belongings.
A Mooreville woman said someone stole a Michael Kors purse, a Guess purse and a Louis Vuitton wallet from her Highway 371 house. She thinks her son's girlfriend is responsible for stealing the items that she says are worth more than $1,600.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said an unknown man knocked on her door and asked for a ride to ICC. He said he was the neighbor's son. She told him to leave and he did.
A Cotton Gin Lane man said a man in his mid-30s walked to his house around 11:30 p.m. after being at a neighbor's. The suspect started throwing himself at the front door, trying to force it open. He damaged the storm door in the process but never got in the front door. The suspect left when the neighbor yelled that no one was home.
A County Road 2432 Guntown woman said her brother and her niece were arguing and yelling in the front yard of her mother's house next door. The niece fired her pistol in the air before she left. The woman said her elderly mother doesn't need to deal with this stuff.
A Tupelo man was at a County Road 300 Shannon residence when a woman left in his car. He only knows her through a friend. He thought she was playing a joke, but when she didn't return, he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A South Green Street property manager said a man who has been banned from the property was seen peeping through the window of a woman's apartment.
A Nelle Street woman said someone entered her unlocked van and stole two computer monitors. She thinks her ex-boyfriend could be responsible.
A Town Avenue woman said she was being threatened by phone and on social media. The female suspect was threatening bodily harm. She said this stems from a previous larceny charge and her having the suspect evicted from her house.
A Westridge Road woman said that since her sister gave her boyfriend a key to the sisters' apartment, several things have turned up missing. She said two sewing machines, electric scissors, fabric and a wood burning set have been stolen.
A West Jefferson Street man said someone entered his house and stole his 9mm pistol. He said the front door does not lock and he has notified the landlord.
A Garfield Street woman said a female neighbor is harassing them by trying to peek in their door. She has a video of the suspect dropping pieces of paper near her door in the early morning hours.
A woman who is staying at a Tupelo hotel said her boyfriend stole her extra driver's license and a credit card form her luggage and gave it to another woman. That person is now using the woman's ID to rent hotel rooms around town to bet the woman banned from the hotels.
A woman said she recently broke up with her boyfriend, and he refuses to return the spare keys and fob to her car. He came to her North Gloster Street place of employment and used the fob to set off the alarm and open the trunk. He came in the store in an attempt to get her to argue with him. She walked away. He walked outside and spit on her car.
A Lafayette Street man said a woman arrived at his house on foot around 11:30 p.m. and began beating on his door aggressively. He found her in the bed of his truck, where she had thrown up. He said she had slurred speech and could not maintain her balance when she left. Police found the 41-year-old woman who said she had been drinking and was trying to walk home to Red Hill. The highly intoxicated woman became irate while talking to the officer. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.