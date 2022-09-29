The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Curtis Cleo Ellis, 51, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Bonnie Gordon, 56, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, expired tag.
Daekwon Deshun Neely, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man thinks his neighbors moved away and left their dog in the house. He saw the neighbors leave three days ago after shoving the dog back in the house. He is worried the dog has no food or water.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said someone dropped off a brown-and-white dog in the neighborhood. She tried to take care of the dog, but it is aggressive and fights with her dog.
A Stanley Black & Decker security guard said a couple was walking around the parking lot looking into cars. The woman told the employee a white Dodge was hers, and a guy parked it there for her. The man said he was not part of it and didn’t know why she was doing this. The woman said the car was hers and he was going to get it. Security held the couple until deputies arrived and charged them with trespassing.
A County Road 754 Palmetto woman said a female acquaintance showed up banging on the front door. She told her to, “Hold on,” and the suspect left. The suspect returned around 10:30 p.m. banging on the window and yelling that she was going to break the window. The suspect was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
