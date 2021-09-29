Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Ashby, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nathaniel Haney, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, reckless driving.
Alex Hood, 27, of Bono, Arkansas, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Kimberly Humphrees, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
George Meriweather, 38, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Willie Dewayne Traylor, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to a traffic device.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tupelo man said while working at a company in the South Lee industrial park, he gave his debit card to a coworker to get him a drink from the vending machine, because the man couldn't leave the production line. When he tried to use his debit card days later, it was declined. When he checked, his money had been taken from his account and put in a Cash app account. Multiple people have since told him that the coworker stole his money.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said someone tried to break into her Dodge Challenger during the night. The suspect did not get into the car.
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend has been sending her threatening text messages, saying he would be at her place when she got home and that "It's going down."
A County Road 1050 Tupelo woman hired a handyman in March to remodel a bathroom, run a water line and sandblast some outdoor furniture. So far he has only torn out the old shower and bathroom floor. She paid him $5,300 for supplies but hasn't seen any supplies and hasn't seen the handyman in several months.
A Shannon woman was driving down County Road 154 around 8 p.m. She rounded a curve and a small cow ran out of a ditch and hit her car. There was damage to the hood, headlight, side mirror and the entire right side of the Honda accord. She pulled into the driveway to let the cow's owner know what happened.
A County Road 754 Palmetto woman hired a handyman in July to install a built-in entertainment center, put crown molding in the living room and build a lean-to awning on the side of the house. The work so far was shabby and incomplete. She paid for all materials but has not seen them. She has requested receipts several times but he is unable to provide them. He also "always has an excuse" when she tried to get him to fix and complete his work.
A man said a neighbor is using the entrance to his County Road 1389 property. He said she has road frontage and could use it for a drive, but will not. She pulled up the post and cable he installed to keep out trespassers.
A County Road 2696 Baldwyn woman spotted headlights in her backyard at 9:30 p.m. She walked outside and saw a silver Ford Expedition driving around her backyard. She recognized the woman driving the vehicle as her neighbor. She watched the vehicle drive across the street and park.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo man said his nephew's girlfriend showed up uninvited and announced around 9:30 p.m. and started honking her car horn. The nephew, who also lives at the residence, walked outside. When he returned, the girlfriend followed him back inside and began hitting him. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she has been staying at a female friend's Monument Street apartment for about a month. She said in the early morning hours, a male entered her bedroom and took four cell phones and $50 cash from her purse. When she questioned her friend, the friend said she let the man take the items because the woman owned them money. As the woman was walking out and down the stairs to leave, the friend whacked her over the back with a stick.
The animal control officer was called to Shonda Circle where he found an unleashed pit bull wandering the area and scaring neighbors. As he was loading the dog in the police vehicle, a man arrived, said the dog was his mother's and that the officer was not taking the dog. The officer loaded the dog and drove off toward the animal shelter. The dog's owner pulled in front of the officer and blocked the road. She got out and started cursing the officer. He told her she had broken the city's leash law and if she had any questions, she could contact the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he was at the County Road 1460 Sprint Mart in line to pay for some food. He dropped a $100 bill and two suspects behind him picked it up and fled. He knew nothing of the theft until a lady who witnessed it told him.
A woman said someone backed into her car while she was inside the West Main Walmart. Security cameras showed a white Ford pickup with a Texas license plate was responsible for the damage. Walmart employees said the male suspect has been seen on camera shoplifting several times but never caught in person in the act.
A Forbes Lane woman said someone stole her sons' bicycles.
A McKinley Street man found a bullet hole in the hood of his 2014 Lincoln. He had no idea when it could have happened.
A Rasberry Street woman reported a strange Ford Escape parked outside her house. When they found the keys to the car, they called police. The tag showed the vehicle was registered to a woman who lived on Government Street. Police went to that address. The homeowner said she had lived there five years and didn't know anybody by that name.
A Sunset Drive woman said someone stole a Stihl backpack leaf blower and a Stihl edger from a trailer in the carport.
Police responded to a disturbance at a North Gloster convenience store. The male suspect was yelling and running around the gas pumps. When he saw the officer, he sat in a car by a gas pump and refused to get out. During a search of his person, police found a joint and a bag of suspected marijuana. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
North Gloster Walmart employees saw a man trying on a shirt, socks and shoes around 6:30 a.m. He then went to the back bathroom. When he came out, he was wearing the merchandise. When he tried to exit the store without paying, employees confronted him. He took off the merchandise and took off toward Sam's Warehouse Club.
A woman said she was traveling west on Interstate 22 around 7:30 a.m. and noticed other drivers swerving around something in the road. She ran over the tree log, flattening a passenger side tire and damaging the undercarriage of the 2019 Toyota Highlander.
A Westmoreland Drive repair shop reported someone cut the catalytic converter off of a customer's vehicle waiting to be repaired. The theft was captured on security cameras.
A South Green Street property manager said she told a tenant they could not put an old couch in the dumpster. The tenant then threatened to beat her posterior. She wanted the case documented.
A Vinewood Circle woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A Tupelo High School student said their vehicle was in the back parking lot. Someone keyed both sides and the hood of the Chevy Tahoe. The school said they would review the security cameras.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.