The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
James Brooks, 45, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jackie Clark, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ryan McClendon, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony warrant.
Lindsey W. Williams, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, disobeying a police officer.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tupelo man was checking on his Highway 371, Mooreville, property and discovered someone had done donuts in the gravel parking area in front of the building. The neighbor’s video system recorded a man driving a white Ford Ranger creating the damage at 5:30 Sunday evening.
A County Road 1634, Saltillo, man said someone dumped two puppies in the area recently. He said the puppies appear to be healthy and are not aggressive. Since there are no stray dog ordinances in Lee County, he was advised to contact an animal rescue group or see a justice court judge to have them sign a pick-up order.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
