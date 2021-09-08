Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kelly Bradley, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Romeal Brinker, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jordan Clark, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, embezzlement.
Casey Eaton, 28, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Krista Morris, 28, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 488 Brewer woman said her ex-boyfriend has been parking in her yard or a neighbor's yard waiting for her to get home. She has told him to leave her alone but he continues to stalk her.
A County Road 159 Belden woman said a man was sleeping on her property near Highway 178. Deputies arrived and told the man he needed to leave and not come back. He left walking south.
A Palmetto Road man said someone took his car last night but returned it before morning. He said he backed the 2010 Lexus beside the house the night before. The next morning, the car was pulled in straight. He said the car was slightly muddy and the driver's seat was pulled forward, as if a shorter person had driven it. He said the car was left unlocked with the keys in it.
A Mooreville man stopped at the Mooreville One Stop. He left his 2018 Hyundai Elantra unlocked and running. While he was inside the store, someone told him his car had just been stolen and was last seen headed toward Tupelo.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman said there were two unwanted horses on her land. She was concerned that they would get in the road and get hit by a car.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a neighbor’s pig has been coming onto her property. The pig has damaged her rose bushes and got into a bag of grass seed. She spoke to the bright about keeping the pig penned up, but the pig continues to get out.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said a neighbor’s two dogs keep coming onto his property, barking and growling at the man and his family. The dogs sometimes keep visitors from getting out of their cars.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said her daughter had a methamphetamine pipe at her house and they got into a verbal altercation. The daughter, 31, drove off in the woman’s car. After the woman threw away the pipe, the daughter returned and left walking toward Saltillo.
A Green Tee Road man dumped his trash early in the morning. When he got back from work, the can was full. He looked in the trash and found a letter addressed to a neighbor.
Employees at a Highway 371 Mooreville store reported a man sitting in his car who appeared to be disoriented around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived, the portable breath tester showed the 28-year-old male was legally drunk. He was arrested and carried to jail.
A Little Harp Trail Saltillo woman said she keeps getting text messages saying the FBI is onto her. She knows it is a scam but the late night texts keep her up.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.