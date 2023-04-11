Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Traeshod Sherman Dancer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Oxycodone, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Timothy Graham, 34, of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement.
Clifton N. Gray, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Malik Huddleston, 18, of Verona, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, accessory after the fact.
Kayla M. Jenkins, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, scire facias, simple domestic violence.
Dontavius Keyton Wright, 23, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1650, Mooreville, woman said two dogs came onto her property, climbed on a chair on the back porch and grabbed her cat off its perch. The dogs then attacked and killed the cat. She had to beat the dogs with a broom to get them to let go of the cat.
A County Road 1149, Plantersville, woman said someone dropped off a pregnant Beagle mix on her property. She called the animal shelter and they said they could not accept the dog.
A County Road 1599, Baldwyn, woman has an easement on a neighbor’s land for an existing driveway. She said the neighbors used a piece of wood to block a culvert, causing her drive and yard to flood in all the recent rain.
A County Road 3, Shannon, woman looked outside around 2 p.m. and saw a female relative in front of the house. When she went outside, the suspect started yelling, cursing and threatening to kill the woman. The suspect tried to pick up a metal pole as a weapon. The suspect got in her face and tried to punch her. After the woman called 911, both women went back inside their respective homes.
A County Road 1438, Auburn, man said the folks across the road are playing music so loud that it shakes his house. The music is coming from two cars. He has asked them to turn it down before, but it is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 54, Shannon, man reported finding a bullet hole in his window. There was a hole on the screen and outer glass, but the inner glass panel was intact.
A County Road 601, Guntown, woman, 88, said she is receiving scam calls from someone claiming she won $5 million. The caller said she needed to meet him at the Dollar General and to bring $5,000. She did not give him any money, and she stopped answering his calls.
A County Road 47, Tupelo, man said four dogs got into his pasture and killed a miniature horse.
A Fulton woman said she had a non-running Hyundai Accent parked at her son’s Highway 371, Mooreville, residence. Someone stole the car. She said all her information on the car was inside the car.
A Bug Buck Trail, Guntown, man said someone in a 1990 stepside Chevy pickup has been racing up and down the gravel road, tearing it up. He said it is an ongoing problem.
The Mississippi Research and Extension Center on Highway 145, Shannon, said someone pried open a door and stole a golf cart, a Stihl string trimmer and two Dewalt drills. It appears the thief also damaged a $6,000 gate to gain access to the building.
A County Road 1015, Plantersville, woman said a neighbor’s Rottweiler keeps coming across to her property. The dog is not aggressive, but her kids are scared of the dog, and she is scared the dog might harm one of the children.
A man said he met his mother at Mike’s Quick Stop in Nettleton and left his truck there. When they returned about 90 minutes later, the silver 2011 Ford F-150 was missing.
A Nettleton man went to his dirt pit between county roads 452 and 1149. He found a 2012 Ford Mustang parked behind one of the excavators so that the car could not be seen from the road. The car appeared to have been there for some time. It was unlocked and had quite a few Dewalt tools in the trunk. The responding deputy checked and learned the car was registered to a Smithville woman. It appeared to have just been parked and left. When the deputy drove through the area later, the car had been driven off the property.
A County Road 1409, Mooreville, woman was watching television in her bedroom just after midnight and decided to check her security camera. When she pulled it up on her phone, she saw a man in a white shirt standing outside her bedroom window. The man walked away, and she later heard a loud truck crank up and drove away.
A County Road 561, Shannon, woman said she pawned her karaoke machine for $20 to a male acquaintance. She doesn't have a car. She called the man and told him to bring the machine back, and she would pay him back. He reportedly told her that he was not going to bring her anything.
