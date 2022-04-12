Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan David Boyd, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence-second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance.
Brittany Brumfield, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence third offense.
Zachary Flanagan, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Alexander Hubbard, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Reginald Jones, 29, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, no driver’s license.
Willie Montgomery, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jamie Lee Moore, 45, of Paris, Tennessee, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.
Darryl Pleasant, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, no insurance.
Steven Riley Sandborn, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Timothy Scales, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Smith, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said a neighbor’s three pit bulls came into her yard and attacked her puppy, which was recently hit by a car and had trouble moving.
A Ryland Drive Auburn man returned home to discover a roommate had stopped up a toilet. He told the roommate he could borrow his car to go buy a plunger. The roommate wanted the man’s Cash App card. He refused because the roommate owed him money, prompting a verbal altercation. The man left the residence to go get a plunger himself. When he returned, he told the roommates if they didn’t have the next week’s rent money, they needed to leave. The roommates then threatened the man with weapons.
A County Road 2330 Guntown woman said she was concerned with dogs running in a pack in the area.
A man said while he was getting a haircut, his girlfriend was sitting outside in his car. She got a text from someone accusing the man of seeing another woman. She got mad and drove off in his car. She later texted him that she left the car in the West Main Walmart parking lot with the keys in it.
An employee at Mike’s Quick Stop in Nettleton said a male tried to cash a check the clerk could tell was fake. The suspect left before deputies could arrive.
A County Road 54 man saw a black Mazda SUV parked on his property by the creek. He thinks the person was looking for arrowheads.
An East Point Drive Saltillo woman said one of her son’s friends, 28, stayed the night at her house. While she was at work, the friend allegedly stole two pistols, diamond jewelry and cash.
Two Highway 348 Blue Springs women invited a female acquaintance over to hang out and drink. After an argument, they asked the guest to leave around 1 a.m. and she refused. The guest told deputies she had been drinking and should not drive. It was agreed that she would sleep in her car and leave the next morning.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said someone dumped five Lab or Lab-mix puppies at his house.
A County Road 1766 woman said a car kept pulling in the neighbor’s drive and driving slowly by her house after 9 p.m. A male got out and started looking through her mailbox. The husband told the man to leave. He returned and started cursing at the couple. When they called 911, he left but returned while the deputy was taking the report. The deputy stopped the 21-year-old suspect and told him to leave and not return.
An Okolona man was driving on Highway 371 in the Richmond community around 10:30 p.m. He noticed a white Chevy pickup traveling at a high rate of speed crossing over the center line. He saw the passenger door open and a female try to jump out of the moving vehicle. The truck stopped at County Road 806, and the woman got out. The man stopped to check on the woman, who had bruising to the head and a bite mark on her finger. She wanted a ride to her sister’s house in Itawamba County, so he drove her. She did not request law enforcement or medical attention.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said a truck pulled into his neighbor’s drive around 11:30 p.m. and sat there for about 10 minutes. The vehicle pulled into the grass trying to turn around but got stuck. A couple got out of the truck, talked to the neighbor and left on foot when the man called 911. The neighbor let the couple leave the truck there until the morning when they could make arrangements to remove it.
A Highway 371 Mooreville mechanic said he had been working on a 2007 Ford Ranger and took it for a test drive. The truck backfired and started smoking while he was on County Road 1551. It then caught on fire and burned until the fire department arrived and put it out.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 8.
