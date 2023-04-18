Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Antonious Lamar Bradley, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Antwan D. Fields, 32, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, expired tag.
Travis Lamar Judon, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of sexual battery, fondling.
Roderick O. McKinney, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, open container.
Kenny Nabors, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, event center said overnight someone drove through the backyard, destroying the recently completed dirt work. The security camera recorded the burgundy Chevy getting stuck around 1:30 a.m. There were two males and two females in the vehicle that managed to get out of the mud and leave via the concrete drive. The camera also got a good shot of the truck’s license plate.
A Village Trail, Saltillo, woman said she sold two vans and an SUV to a man. The buyer paid her $450 for one van and the SUV and hauled them away. He came by while she was away and got the other van but did not pay her the $250 they had agreed to. She said she still had the titles.
A County Road 746, Plantersville, woman said her neighbor’s pit bull comes onto her property and acts aggressively. She said this is an ongoing issue, and she doesn’t want any of her company to get bitten.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, man said he returned home, and his neighbor was hitting the man’s fence with a stick and hollering him. He said he called 911 after noticing several portions of the fence were damaged or broken. The neighbor told the responding deputy that he was upset with the man and hit the fence with a piece of wood. The neighbor, 34, was charged with malicious mischief and trespassing and carried to the county jail.
A Mound Spring Road, Tupelo, man said two male suspects keep driving up and down Birmingham Ridge Road on “crotch rockets” at excessive rates of speed. He did not have a description of the motorcycles but asked for additional patrols of the area.
A man said he was driving his side by side along County Road 506 and heard gunshots. He said one shot hit the side of his side-by-side. There was no evidence that the utility vehicle was hit. The man said after he heard the shots, a dark Volkswagen left the residence.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, man said his daughter has been in jail since February, and her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer has been parked in his yard since then. When he woke up Sunday morning, the SUV was gone.
A Highway 371, Nettleton, woman said she inherited two Farmall Model A tractors from her late father. She said her stepmother told her she no longer has the tractors, but she was trying to get the man who has them to bring them back. She said her stepson allowed the other man to take the tractors.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
